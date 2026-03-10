Six Red Wings to Shine in Third Annual MLB Spring Breakout Event
Published on March 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY-The Washington Nationals, along with Major League Baseball, have announced their roster for the third annual MLB Spring Breakout, which is aimed at highlighting the depth of talent within Minor League Baseball and providing a platform for baseball's top prospects to exhibit their skills on a national stage. Six players who have appeared with the Red Wings have been selected to participate in the Spring Breakout, when the Nationals' and St. Louis Cardinals' top prospects face off on Thursday, March 19, at 4:30 p.m.
The Washington Nationals have named 40 prospects to their Spring Breakout roster, headlined by two of their previous first-round draft picks: INF SEAVER KING (2019) and INF ELI WILLITS (2025). As reported by Baseball America, the Nationals' Minor League system ranks 19th among all Major League farm systems. The Nationals' complete Spring Breakout roster is attached.
RHP RILEY CORNELIO, RHP ERICK MEJIA, INF YOHANDY MORALES, OF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN, OF PHILLIP GLASSER, and OF ANDREW PINCKNEY highlight the Nationals prospects that have spent time in Rochester.
PITCHERS HITTERS
LHP ALEX CLEMMEY C KEVIN BAZZELL
RHP RILEY CORNELIO C HARRY FORD
RHP JOSE FELIZ C CALEB LOMAVITA
RHP DAVIAN GARCIA INF SAM BROWN
RHP LANDON HARMON INF BRAYAN CORTESIA
LHP JACKSON KENT INF RONNY CRUZ
RHP DARREL LUNAR INF LUKE DICKERSON
RHP ISAAC LYON INF ANGEL FELIZ
RHP ERICK MEJIA INF GAVIN FIEN
RHP SEAN PAUL LIÑAN INF DEVIN FITZ-GERALD
RHP LUIS PERALES INF MARCONI GERMAN
RHP JOSH RANDALL INF COY JAMES
RHP MIGUEL SIME JR. INFF SEAVER KING
LHP JARED SIMPSON INFF YOHANDY MORALES
RHP ERIQ SWAN INF ABIMELEC ORTIZ
RHP YOEL TEJEDA JR. INF ELI WILLITS
LHP ERIK TOLMAN OF YEREMY CABRERA
OF NAURIS DE LA CRUZ
OF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN
OF PHILLIP GLASSER
OF SAM PETERSON
OF ETHAN PETRY
OF ANDREW PINCKNEY
"We are thrilled to see the Nationals' roster filled with many talented players who will be showcased nationally at the MLB Spring Breakout event. Their selection reflects the Washington Nationals' commitment to excellence in their player development system and is a testament to their scouting department's diligence. We're particularly excited about these players donning the Red Wings jersey in Rochester in the near future. It's an exciting time to be a Red Wings fan, and we can't wait to welcome these talented individuals to our city and our ballpark!" said DAN MASON, Rochester Red Wings General Manager.
The Washington Nationals prospects, featuring these six former Rochester Red Wings, will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals' prospects on Thursday, March 19, at 4:30 p.m. This game will occur at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, and you can catch all the action by streaming for free on the MLB App and mlb.com.
International League Stories from March 10, 2026
- Six Red Wings to Shine in Third Annual MLB Spring Breakout Event - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Initial 2026 Promo Calendar Released - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories
- Six Red Wings to Shine in Third Annual MLB Spring Breakout Event
- Red Wings Release 2026 Preliminary Promotional Schedule
- Red Wings Baseball's Back Bash Returns Friday, March 20
- Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game Coming to ESL Ballpark on June 7
- Red Wings Stadium to be Renamed to ESL Ballpark