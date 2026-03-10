Six Red Wings to Shine in Third Annual MLB Spring Breakout Event

ROCHESTER, NY-The Washington Nationals, along with Major League Baseball, have announced their roster for the third annual MLB Spring Breakout, which is aimed at highlighting the depth of talent within Minor League Baseball and providing a platform for baseball's top prospects to exhibit their skills on a national stage. Six players who have appeared with the Red Wings have been selected to participate in the Spring Breakout, when the Nationals' and St. Louis Cardinals' top prospects face off on Thursday, March 19, at 4:30 p.m.

The Washington Nationals have named 40 prospects to their Spring Breakout roster, headlined by two of their previous first-round draft picks: INF SEAVER KING (2019) and INF ELI WILLITS (2025). As reported by Baseball America, the Nationals' Minor League system ranks 19th among all Major League farm systems. The Nationals' complete Spring Breakout roster is attached.

RHP RILEY CORNELIO, RHP ERICK MEJIA, INF YOHANDY MORALES, OF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN, OF PHILLIP GLASSER, and OF ANDREW PINCKNEY highlight the Nationals prospects that have spent time in Rochester.

PITCHERS HITTERS

LHP ALEX CLEMMEY C KEVIN BAZZELL

RHP RILEY CORNELIO C HARRY FORD

RHP JOSE FELIZ C CALEB LOMAVITA

RHP DAVIAN GARCIA INF SAM BROWN

RHP LANDON HARMON INF BRAYAN CORTESIA

LHP JACKSON KENT INF RONNY CRUZ

RHP DARREL LUNAR INF LUKE DICKERSON

RHP ISAAC LYON INF ANGEL FELIZ

RHP ERICK MEJIA INF GAVIN FIEN

RHP SEAN PAUL LIÑAN INF DEVIN FITZ-GERALD

RHP LUIS PERALES INF MARCONI GERMAN

RHP JOSH RANDALL INF COY JAMES

RHP MIGUEL SIME JR. INFF SEAVER KING

LHP JARED SIMPSON INFF YOHANDY MORALES

RHP ERIQ SWAN INF ABIMELEC ORTIZ

RHP YOEL TEJEDA JR. INF ELI WILLITS

LHP ERIK TOLMAN OF YEREMY CABRERA

OF NAURIS DE LA CRUZ

OF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN

OF PHILLIP GLASSER

OF SAM PETERSON

OF ETHAN PETRY

OF ANDREW PINCKNEY

"We are thrilled to see the Nationals' roster filled with many talented players who will be showcased nationally at the MLB Spring Breakout event. Their selection reflects the Washington Nationals' commitment to excellence in their player development system and is a testament to their scouting department's diligence. We're particularly excited about these players donning the Red Wings jersey in Rochester in the near future. It's an exciting time to be a Red Wings fan, and we can't wait to welcome these talented individuals to our city and our ballpark!" said DAN MASON, Rochester Red Wings General Manager.

The Washington Nationals prospects, featuring these six former Rochester Red Wings, will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals' prospects on Thursday, March 19, at 4:30 p.m. This game will occur at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, and you can catch all the action by streaming for free on the MLB App and mlb.com.







