RailRiders set 2026 promotional slate

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their 2026 campaign promotions, appearances, theme nights, and giveaways. This season will feature 20 fireworks dates, three Copa de la Diversión games, six new custom jerseys, appearances, unique giveaways and much more!

"We know 2026 is shaping up to be one of the best seasons in franchise history, and this promotional schedule just adds to the fun!" said RailRiders' President & General Manager Shawn Reilly. "On top of the expanded fireworks schedule and great daily promos, these theme nights and our giveaways, plus our soon-to-be-announced celebrity appearances, will make this one of the most talked about, memory-packed years NEPA has ever seen. And it's almost time!"

2026 Promotional Calendar Highlights

Opening Night at PNC Field is slated for Tuesday, April 7, against the Durham Bulls. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with a 2026 magnetic schedule giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M. Opening Day is presented by Charbroil.

Join us on May 2 as we celebrate a Day at the Movies, honoring some of our all-time favorite flicks. The first 1,500 fans will receive a CHAMP popcorn bucket courtesy of the Times-Leader before the RailRiders take on the Buffalo Bisons.

May 13 and 27 are STEM School Days with first pitch at 11:05 A.M. Before the games, students from across NEPA will have the chance to participate in our annual trebuchet competition. During the game, STEM-related activities will be available and area businesses will be on display on the concourse.

We celebrate National Nurses Week in early May and honor those life-saving individuals on May 14 with a custom RailRiders' scrubs top giveaway for the first 1,000 fans when gates open at 5:30 P.M.

Friday Night Fireworks begin on May 15 and continue after nearly every Friday home game during the remainder of the 2026 season!

This is the way! Star Wars Night returns on May 16. A custom giveaway fit for a Jedi greets the first 1,500 through the gates. The RailRiders host the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 P.M. while wearing custom Grogu-themed jerseys, set to be auctioned off benefitting Children's Miracle Network. After the final out, we light the night sky with an intergalactic drone show! Miss this night, you shall not.

The RailRiders will host Sensory Friendly Day at PNC Field on Sunday, May 17. We will provide a sensory-safe environment for fans of all ages, including reduced ballpark sounds, sensory-friendly activities and much more. An additional Sensory Friendly Day is slated for September 6.

Let's get fired up! The first 1,000 fans on Thursday, May 28, get their very own RailRiders rally towel.

We'll see your situation and raise you a situation. We've negotiated our own Tribute to Upper Management Night at PNC Field on May 29 with additional details coming soon! You just have to wait it out.

May 30 is Military Appreciation Night with a patriotic hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by MetLife. The RailRiders will also wear custom military-themed jerseys. It's also Scout Night! Contact a sales representative now to book your pack, patrol or troop for an outing at the game against the Worcester Red Sox with a scout campout to follow. All scouts are welcome!

Reading is fun and was fundamental in getting over 80 area schools perusing the pages this spring. CHAMP'S Home Run Readers program, presented by Red Robin, welcomes its participants on June 9 and 10.

The first of three Copa de la Diversión games also falls on Wednesday, June 10, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The RailRiders will also take on their alternate "Vejigantes" identities on July 21 and August 18.

We get cozy on June 11. The first 1,000 fans will receive their own pair of plush SWB slippers!

Erin Go Bragh! Irish Heritage Night is on tap for June 13. The craic starts with live music from Poor Man's Gambit on the Geisinger Plaza at 4:15 P.M. Gates open at 5:30 with a custom SWB shamrock t-shirt giveaway. During the game, the team will wear custom green SWB jerseys, set to be auctioned off. After the IronPigs get banjaxed by our RailRiders, stick around for a grand pyrotechnic extravaganza sure to make Saint Patrick himself proud.

Let that oom-pah fill your heart and soul on Polka Night - Tuesday, June 30! Live music from the John Stevens Polka Band will help you hop and half-step through the Geisinger Plaza before the series opener against the Norfolk Tides.

We are thrilled to celebrate our nation's 250th birthday through 2026. Semiquincentennial festivities peak on July 2-4. With the rush of the United States hosting the World Cup, the first 1,000 fans get a custom SWB soccer jersey on Thursday, July 2, plus a special Thursday fireworks blowout. Enjoy a post-game fireworks spectacular on Friday, July 3, courtesy of ShurSave.

On July 4, we honor our nation with custom jerseys, set to be auctioned off benefitting Camp Freedom. After the final out, our annual extended fireworks extravaganza, presented by the PA Lottery, we help cap the best celebration of the last two-and-a-half centuries!

Calling all royalty and rogues alike! Princess & Villains Night returns on July 17!

Celebrate CHAMP'S birthday on July 19. All his rowdy friends will be here to honor the bestest mascot in the world during a Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay!

Thursday, July 23, is Country Night with a cowboy hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ahead of a 7:05 P.M. first pitch versus Syracuse.

Did you know Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way to say Merry Christmas to you? Hawaiian Christmas in July is presented by the Salvation Army. Gates open at 5:30 on July 25 with our annual button-down shirt giveaway for the 1,500 fans, custom jerseys to be auctioned off and a post-game fireworks show that even Kris wouldn't Kringle at.

The Joey Chestnut VIP Experience hits PNC Field on August 7. The world champion and record-holding eater extraordinaire will take on the RailRiders Pierogi Challenge in front of 200 VIP guests!

Faith & Family Night is also slated for August 7. Bring your group to PNC Field for a night of fun and fellowship, plus fireworks after the game!

Mystery surrounds August 8 as we find out Who Dun It? A mystery bobblehead awaits the first 1,500 fans as gates open at 5:30 P.M. before the RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings. Follow along as we find out which legendary figure from our lore was the responsible party. Was it CHAMP in the clubhouse with the rosin bag? Perhaps Mr. Incrediball in the bullpen with the radar gun? Follow the clues, one plus two plus two plus one (?), and win!

Learn the art of the big league curve with a play bat and ball set! On August 20, the first 1,000 fans will receive this classic set before a 7:05 P.M. first pitch.

We got a real jam goin' down on Friday, August 21! Space Jam Night, featuring a custom jersey honoring the 30th Anniversary of the legendary animated classic, slams down. The RailRiders host the Charlotte Nerdlucks... we mean Charlotte Knights... and we will send them all the way back to Moron Mountain from Montage! The custom jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit our Community Organization of the Game program. Together, we might just save the world!

90s Night IV has no strings attached. On August 22, the first 1,500 fans receive an SWB Red Barons jersey giveaway - PLUS a guest appearance and our annual post-game dance party on the Geisinger Plaza with DJ Hersh. Additional appearance and VIP details are coming soon.

September 3 takes a spooky turn on a chilling and Thrilling Thursday, featuring Reaper's Revenge performers. The first 1,000 fans get a custom RailRiders monster-inspired plush toy.

Girls Night Out is slated for Friday, September 4. We paint the park pink and the players will wear custom jerseys that will be auctioned off to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

Saturday, September 5, is Law Enforcement Night. Prior to the RailRiders game against the IronPigs, baseball teams with representatives of the New York and Philadelphia police departments will play an exhibition at PNC Field. Celebrate our Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heritage with a legacy pennant giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and then stick around after the game for a post-game fireworks blast.

After the conclusion of the SWB and Lehigh Valley game, another Saturday night fireworks showcase lights up the sky.

Plan For Your Future at PNC Field on Wednesday, September 16, with our second-annual college & career fair. Representatives from local colleges and businesses will be on hand for this 1:05 P.M. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

As our baseball season winds down, the hockey season is fast approaching. Prep for WBS Penguins games with our custom SWB hockey jersey, given to the first 1,000 fans when gates open on September 17.

On October 12, 1926, Babe Ruth, the "Sultan of Swat" himself, visited Wilkes-Barre's Artillery Park to play in an exhibition game between Hughestown and Larksville. So the legend goes, Ruth demolished a pitch 650 feet - the longest home run in history. We commemorate this clout on Saturday, September 19, with a Babe Ruth Bobblecard for the first 1,500 fans, presented by Geisinger. After the game, stick around for the final fireworks show of the season.

We wrap the 2026 home slate on Fan Appreciation Day, set for Sunday, September 20, as we honor all those who make RailRiders baseball possible.

All promotions, theme nights and giveaways remain subject to change. Additional information, including additional promotions and giveaways, appearances and special VIP packages will be announced soon! All giveaways are for the first 1,500 fans this season unless otherwise noted.

