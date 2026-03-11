CHS and Saints Announce Extension of Ballpark Naming Rights Partnership

Published on March 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - The Saint Paul Saints and CHS, a global agribusiness and the nation's leading farmer owned cooperative, today announced an extension of the naming rights for CHS Field. The extension builds upon the existing partnership and reinforces a shared commitment to investing in downtown Saint Paul through family-focused fun. Through the partnership, the CHS brand will continue to be present throughout the ballpark.

The partnership between the Saints and CHS began in 2015 with the opening of the state-of-the-art ballpark. As an economic anchor for Lowertown in downtown Saint Paul, CHS Field welcomes approximately 500,000 attendees annually, hosts more than 100 non-baseball events each year and serves as a home for youth and amateur baseball teams from across the region which further strengthens the vitality of the surrounding community.

"It's hard to believe that we're already nearing the end of the original CHS Field agreement, but the motivation on behalf of both CHS and the Saints to extend this partnership early is a true testament to the vision behind building this beautiful ballpark - a regional sports and entertainment jewel, a place for connection and community, and Saint Paul's front porch," said Saints President Derek Sharrer. "For over a decade, it has been evident that CHS Field is special and that its impact on the community it serves has exceeded all expectations. We are so grateful to have had a partner in CHS that valued, supported, and contributed significantly to this impact. We're even more grateful that this partnership will continue long into the future."

"CHS and the Saints share a common belief in the power of collaboration to strengthen communities. By extending this partnership, we're reaffirming our commitment to working alongside the Saints, the City of Saint Paul and the broader community to build momentum and support a vibrant future for the city." said Jay Debertin, president and chief executive officer of CHS. "Our presence at CHS Field helps us build brand awareness and community engagement where many of our employees live and work. It also provides a unique opportunity to share how CHS connects America's farmers to the products and services they need to feed and fuel the world."

"When the Saints opened CHS Field, we believed it would be special - but it has exceeded every expectation," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Zane Heinselman. "CHS has played a significant role in the success we've experienced at the ballpark and has been a true partner every step of the way. CHS Field is now an established home for our community, and extending our partnership is vital to ensuring the Saints and CHS continue our shared commitment to supporting and strengthening that community."

The Saints' 2026 season gets underway on Friday, March 27 at 5:35 p.m. at Victory Field against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates). The 12th season of Saints baseball at CHS Field begins on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:37 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Individual tickets for the season are currently on sale at saintsbaseball.com or by calling or visiting the Saints ticket office Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.







International League Stories from March 11, 2026

CHS and Saints Announce Extension of Ballpark Naming Rights Partnership - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.