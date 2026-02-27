Back by Popular Demand, Hairball to Rock out at CHS Field on Saturday, June 27

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints are holding a concert that turns into a full-blown rock spectacle. The band shredded the guitars a year ago at CHS Field and they are returning to bring back their bombastic, action-packed style in 2026. Fans will feel the hair-raising, spine-tingling Rock & Roll party with the return of Hairball to CHS Field, the home of the Saints.

On Saturday, June 27, Hairball is going Balls to the Wall in 2026 with a tour that cranks the arena rock experience into overdrive. For over 25 years, Hairball has blown away fans with spot-on recreations of rock's greatest anthems, and this year is no exception. Expect lights, fire, smoke, and the ultimate Rock & Roll party that has to be seen to be believed. Don't miss your chance to live the madness.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on June 27 with the Opener (announced at a later date) going on at 6:45 p.m., before Hairball takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. and performs two hours of an immersive Rock & Roll spectacle that captures the spirit of an era.

Tickets are on sale beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Ticket prices are $102 for VIP, that includes a ticket in the Securian Financial Club, $100 for a suite ticket, $62 for a VIP ticket, $30 for general admission, and $15 for a general admission ticket for kids 12 and under. On the day of the event ticket prices are $110 for VIP, that includes a ticket in the Securian Financial Club, $105 for a suite ticket, $70 for a VIP ticket, $35 for general admission, and $20 for general admission for kids 12 and under.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can click HERE or contact the Saints box office via phone or in person Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2 p.m.

ABOUT HAIRBALL

Welcome to Las Vegas meets Arena Rock!Over the past 26 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80's to hundreds of thousands of fans throughout the country, with a 2+ hour drop-dead accurate homage to the biggest arena acts in the world. You'll see all of your favorite legendary hits-from VanHalen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith, and more-recreated time and time again in front of your very eyes! Our bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is chock-full of surprises guaranteed to thrill-with an arena-sized light show, smoke, fire, pyrotechnics-we bring a Rock & Roll arsenal to your event that will hit you so hard, you'll forget it's not the original.







