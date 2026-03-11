NFL Player Chris Wormley Brings his Celebrity Softball Game to Fifth Third Field

Toledo native and current NFL defensive end Chris Wormley is bringing his first-ever Celebrity Softball Game to Fifth Third Field! Get tickets now to see sports stars & celebrities from across the country compete on the field for a great cause.

Saturday, June 20

Fifth Third Field

Gates: 1pm | First pitch: 2pm

Celebrity rosters will be announced soon, so grab your tickets now and be part of a one-of-a-kind Toledo event. All proceeds benefit the Wormley Family Foundation.

The Wormley Family Foundation is dedicated to enhancing and enriching communities by providing financial support to charitable organizations that foster positive change. Chris and Alexis are both Toledo natives and are particularly focused on youth in the area.

We aim to empower the next generation through programs that promote education, personal growth, and opportunity. Our mission is to support initiatives that improve lives, inspire progress, and contribute to a brighter, more equitable future for all. Through strategic investments in charitable, scientific, and educational eÃ¯Â¬â¬orts, we are committed to creating lasting, positive impact where it is most needed.







