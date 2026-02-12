Mud Hens Unveil 2026 Promotions Schedule

Get ready for a season of world-famous fun! The Toledo Mud Hens 2026 promotions schedule is here, and it's going to be one to remember. From giveaways and special ticket offers to theme nights the whole family will love, there's something for every fan.

Keep scrolling or click below for what's in store at Fifth Third Field this spring and summer.

2026 Promotions Schedule

Festivals Galore at Hensville

Hensville will come alive with music, food, drinks, and more for several day and weekend-long festivals this season. It all starts with our Opening Day Festival on Tuesday, April 7. The fun continues with Boots & Baseball on May 29-31, Rock N Blast on July 3-4, Margaritaville on July 17-18, and Toledo Jeep Fest on August 7-9.

Exciting New Themes

We're introducing some exciting new theme nights in 2026, including "The Paper" Night on Saturday, May 23, inspired by Peacock's new hit comedy set in Toledo. The evening will feature clips from the show and a special appearance by series star Oscar Nuñez!

Also coming to the ballpark for the first time this season are 80s Night (June 12), WWE Night (June 13), Backyard Baseball Night (June 14), and Crayola Night (8/23).

Returning Fan Favorites

Our beloved postgame firework shows are back for select weekend games this year starting on May 23, as is our dog-friendly Hens & Hounds Nights on select Tuesdays. Other fan favorites returning include Military Appreciation Night (May 22), Peanuts Night (July 19), Harry Potter Night (July 24), Christmas in July (July 25), Star Wars Night (September 4), and Tigers Affiliate Night (September 18).

Sunday Family Days

Take the kids out to the ballgame on Sundays starting in May for our Kids Run the Bases and other kids-themed games. The lineup includes visits from Bluey and Bingo (May 24), Pablo Sanchez of Backyard Baseball (June 14), and Snoopy (July 19).

Celebrate the Holidays

We're home for four holidays this season - Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day (May 25), 4th of July, and Labor Day Weekend (September 4-6) - and will be offering special entertainment and ticket offers for you and your friends.

To see the full lineup of theme nights, giveaways, ticket offers and more, visit our promotions page today, or download our schedule directly to your phone or electronic device. Be sure to grab your tickets early to lock in your seats for the unforgettable fun!







