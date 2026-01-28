Syracuse Mets Unveil AmeriCU Credit Union Most Improved Student Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets today announced the launch of the AmeriCU Credit Union Most Improved Student Program, a new initiative designed to recognize and celebrate students across New York State who have demonstrated meaningful growth and improvement in the classroom.

Through this partnership, the Syracuse Mets and AmeriCU Credit Union will honor thousands of students each year, providing teachers with a no-cost opportunity to acknowledge student achievement and personal development.

"We are proud to help the Syracuse Mets kick off such a meaningful program for students in our community," said Ronald Belle, AmeriCU Credit Union President and CEO. "Recognizing individuals for growth within the classroom helps to instill confidence and teach kids the value of hard work and perseverance. We are honored to support this initiative and show these students that their community is cheering them on."

The AmeriCU Credit Union Most Improved Student Program is open to students in grades K-12. Eligible students must be nominated by a teacher, with each teacher permitted to nominate one student per class. Selections are not based solely on academic performance; teachers are encouraged to consider overall development, including improvement in behavior, effort, and social growth.

"We are so excited to give our amazing teachers a small tool to help them engage more with their students and recognize them for a wider variety of behaviors," said Mets general manager Jason Smorol. "Hopefully this program takes off, and we have thousands of students enjoying a day at the ballpark with access to the field and recognition all game long!"

Each nominated student will receive a complimentary ticket to one of 10 select 2026 Syracuse Mets home games. Parents will receive ticket redemption details and information regarding game day recognition. On the day of the game, students will be honored during a special pregame, on field ceremony, with their names displayed on the centerfield scoreboard and a commemorative certificate presented to each participant.

Teachers and schools can get more information by visiting https://www.milb.com/syracuse/community/most-improved-student. All nominations must be received by Friday, March 20, 2026. Submissions received after the deadline will not be accepted.







