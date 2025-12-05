Syracuse Mets to Host First "Holiday Homestand," a Brand-New Community Focused Event

Published on December 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets are proud to announce that the Holiday Homestand, set for December 12th from 4:30-7:30pm, will feature a food drive benefiting the Food Bank of Central New York. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to NBT Bank Stadium during this time of increased holiday demand.

"The need to help the food insecure in our community is greater than ever, and we hope the community will come out to our free event and bring nonperishable food items to support the Food Bank of CNY," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "Our event is designed to have some winter fun, and we know our community will show up to support the food bank in this time of real need."

The food drive will complement the involvement of other local non-profit organizations who will be on-site displaying holiday decorations, connecting with the community, sharing resources, and engaging with fans. Nonprofit vendors will receive the money from hot chocolate, coffee, popcorn, water, and cookie sales.

NBT Bank Stadium will be lit up for this free event, with lights and festive cheer for the Holiday Season. In the Metropolitan Club, fans can take photos with Santa and Scooch, shop select team gear and merchandise, and enjoy light snacks and beverages. Syracuse Mets Season Seat Memberships and Flex Plans will also be available for purchase, as well as information on group outings and tours of both luxury suites and the Metropolitan Club.

In addition, fans will find major holiday gift savings at the Syracuse Mets Team Store including, up to 40% off select Syracuse Mets t-shirts, caps, novelty items and more! For the first time in-person, fans can shop the brand-new Syracuse Mets holiday t-shirt during the Holiday Homestand!

The Holiday Homestand will take place on Friday, December 12th, with the Home Plate Gates opening at 4:30pm. Admission and parking are free, and all are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to contribute to the drive and help support neighbors in need. NBT Bank Stadium is cashless (credit or debit cards only).

For more information on the Syracuse Mets Holiday Homestand, please contact Brennan Miller at bmiller@syracusemets.com or call 315-474-7833.







