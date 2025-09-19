Mets Winning Streak Ends with 8-2 Loss to IronPigs on Thursday Night

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Allentown, PA - Although the Syracuse Mets jumped out to an early lead, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs offense piled on eight runs, taking the game 8-2 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. Syracuse remains three games back of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the International League second half standings with three games left in the 2025 season.

Syracuse (75-72, 44-28) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jared Young smacked an opposite-field solo home run.

After holding Lehigh Valley (86-59, 40-31) scoreless for three innings, the floodgates opened in the bottom of the fourth. To start, Christian Arroyo singled, Felix Reyes walked, and Rodolfo Castro hit an RBI double to tie the game, 1-1. Next with Castro at third, Kodai Senga threw a wild pitch, scoring a run and giving the IronPigs a 2-1 lead. An RBI single by Erick Brito made it a 3-1 game, and a bases loaded walk from Gabriel Rincones Jr. extended the Lehigh Valley lead to 4-1.

The Mets only tacked on one more run, getting one back in the top of the eighth. After Luis De Los Santos singled, Gilberto Celestino singled, and De Los Santos moved to third base on a throwing error by the pitcher Tommy McCollum. With runners at the corners, Jett Williams hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit, 4-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the IronPigs responded in a big way. Singles by Payton Henry and Erick Brito, as well as a walk from Gabriel Rincones Jr. loaded the bases. On a wild pitch by Yacksel Rios, Henry scored and stretched the deficit to 5-2. Next, Christian Arroyo hit a three-run homer, and made it an 8-2 game, a six-run deficit that the Mets didn't overcome.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Lehigh Valley with game four on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

