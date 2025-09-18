Memphis Jumps All over St. Paul for Fourth Straight Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued six-game homestand against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with an 10-4 victory on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (10-4) capped off his fantastic 2025 campaign with 5.0 innings of one-run baseball. The right-handed pitcher struck out five, walked one and allowed three hits. Taylor lowered his International League-best ERA to 3.21.

All nine Memphis bats reached safely in the win and five Redbirds posted a multi-hit effort. Memphis scored in all but three innings, including eight runs in a span of four innings in the third through sixth.

Designated hitter Carlos Linarez smacked the first two hits of his Triple-A career, both a home run, in his return from the developmental list. The right-handed hitter finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk. Left fielder Mike Antico continued his hot September with a 3-for-5 day and added three RBIs.

