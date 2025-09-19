I-Cubs Drop Sixth Straight in 10-4 Loss to Toledo
Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the Toledo Mud Hens in the ninth inning as they scored six unanswered runs for a 10-4 final.
The I-Cubs got on the board early in the second inning as Chase Strumpf ripped an opposite-field homer for the second consecutive game as the lead was 1-0.
Then, Toledo notched two runs and took its first lead of the game in the top of the fourth inning for a 2-1 score.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Iowa tied the game with a 2-2 score as Jonathon Long drove in Billy Hamilton.
The I-Cubs regained the lead with a 4-2 score as Dixon Machado plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the top of the eighth inning, Toledo tied the game with a 4-4 score off a ground out and a fielding error by Iowa.
The Mud Hens regained the lead in the top of the ninth inning as bases were loaded and were able to score six unanswered runs for a 10-4 final.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday, September 19 and first pitch is at 7:08 p.m. CT.
