Los Veleros Fall as Season Enters Final Weekend

COLUMBUS, OH - On another gorgeous night for baseball in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers (playing for the final time this season as "Los Veleros") were defeated by the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday, 7-5.

After falling behind early 2-0, Columbus tied the game in the 5th inning when Milan Tolentino hit a two-run double to center. Johnathan Rodriguez then gave Los Veleros the lead with a run-scoring sacrifice fly.

That lead disappeared in the top of the 6th as the Storm Chasers surged for four runs. They got another in the 8th to increase the Omaha lead to 7-3.

Rodriguez showed off his wheels in the 9th inning, with Los Veleros a strike away from defeat, he laced a two-run triple to center field. That brought the tying run to the plate, but the rally died.

Starting left-hander Will Dion was impressive for Columbus, holding Omaha to two runs over 5.0 innings of work while striking out four.

With the loss on Thursday, Columbus drops to 28-42 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 62-80 overall this season.

With the loss on Thursday, Columbus drops to 28-42 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 62-80 overall this season.







