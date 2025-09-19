Stripers Fall Behind Early in 6-3 Loss to Indianapolis

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (34-38) found themselves down two runs before getting a chance to hit and went on to lose 6-3 to the Indianapolis Indians (42-30) on Thursday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers out-hit the Indians 10-9 and couldn't benefit from three Indianapolis errors, dropping to 1-2 in the season's final series.

Decisive Plays: Indianapolis began the scoring in the first inning on a two-run home run from Nelson Velazquez (10). The Stripers got on the board in the bottom of the first on a Conner Capel sacrifice fly and tied the game at 2-2 in the second on an RBI single from Jesus Bastidas. The Indians got the lead back in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Sammy Siani and extended the lead to 4-2 in the fifth on another sacrifice fly, this time from Ji Hwan Bae. Gwinnett got back within one with Capel reaching on a fielder's choice as Luke Waddell scored on a fielding error from Indians shortstop Liover Peguero. Already up 4-3 in the sixth, Indianapolis added two more runs on a double from Brett Sullivan.

Key Contributors: Bastidas (3-for-5, RBI, 2 SB) led the Stripers' offense. Capel (2-for-4, RBI, SB) also chipped in for Gwinnett. Stripers starter Brian Moran made a spot start and did not factor in the decision (3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO). For Indianapolis, Velazquez's homer paced the offense. Indians' starter Nick Dombkowski (W, 3-6) tossed 5.0 innings (8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO).

Noteworthy: Moran made his first start with Gwinnett since April 13, 2024 at Omaha. Bastidas recorded his second three-hit game with Gwinnett, and first since August 12 vs. Louisville. Alexis Diaz made his Gwinnett debut, striking out the side in the ninth inning. Diaz became the 82nd player to appear in a game for the Stripers this season, one away from tying a franchise record of 83 in 2023.

Next Game (Friday, September 19): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 99 prospect JR Ritchie (3-2, 2.98 ERA) gets the ball for Gwinnett. The Stripers become the Xolos de Gwinnett, celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of Hispanic Heritage Night (presented by VyStar Credit Union). The final weekend of the season is all about you, the fans. Special promotions, giveaways, recognitions, and more during Fan Appreciation Weekend. Following the game, a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 1077TheBreeze.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network (airs on Saturday, September 20 at 8:30 p.m.) and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.