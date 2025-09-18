Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 18 at Worcester

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-41, 57-86) vs. Worcester Red Sox (33-38, 74-71)

Thursday, September 18, 2025 - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Riley Cornelio (1-3, 5.40) vs. RHP Jack Anderson (0-2, 13.50)

THE SUN WILL BE OUT, TOMORROW: In game two of their final six-game set of their 2025 campaign, the Rochester Red Wings put the tying run on base in the ninth, but fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 3-1, Wednesday night...C FRANCISCO MEJIÍA picked up two hits at the plate, including his fourth double in a Red Wings uniform...2B DARREN BAKER drove in Rochester's only run of the game in the ninth with a single, and LF PHILLIP GLASSER reached base three times in the losing effort...three Red Wings relievers combined to hold the WooSox offense off the board from the sixth inning on, including a hitless eighth from RHP HOLDEN POWELL ...the Red Wings look to get back into the win column tonight, sending RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the mound against WooSox RHP Jack Anderson...

The Red Wings are now 0-8 at Polar Park this season.

HE'S FRAN-TASTIC: C FRANCISCO MEJÍA turned in the Red Wings only extra-base hit of the contest last night, lacing a double in the third and finishing 2-for-4 at the plate...through seven games in September, Mejía has picked up a hit in six with a .346 batting average (9-for-26), and a 1.024 OPS...the veteran backstop is now just one hit away from 300 at the Triple-A level in his professional career...

As a pair in September, Red Wings catchers (Mejía, C.J. STUBBS) combine to rank second among International League backstops with a .692 SLG, a 1.037 OPS, and six homers (T-2nd).

PHILLIP MY GLASSER: LF PHILLIP GLASSER picked up a pair of singles in the contest last night, and added a walk to finish 2-for-3 while scoring the Red Wings only run of the night...he has now picked up a hit in five consecutive games since 9/12, and in seven of his eight with Rochester since making his Triple-A debut on 9/9...five of those games, and each of his last three have been multi-hit performances...since his debut, he ranks second in the International League with 12 total hits and fourth with a .400 batting average (12-for-30)...

Between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, Glasser leads all qualified Nationals Minor Leaguers with an even .300 batting average and 137 hits, and ranks second with a .384 OBP...should he finish the season with a .300 batting average or better, he would be the first Nationals farmhand with at least 450 at-bats to do so since Cole Freeman hit .311 for High-A Potomac (453 AB) in 2019.

TRIPLE THREAT: Rochester relievers combined to limit Worcester to three baserunners across the final three frames last night, highlighted by a scoreless inning apiece from LHP GARRETT DAVILA, RHP ANDRY LARA, and RHP HOLDEN POWELL ...Davila has not allowed a run in five of his last six appearances since 9/3, allowing just three hits across 5.2 innings over that stretch...Lara has worked 5.1 clean innings on two hits across three relief appearances in September, and Powell improved his ERA on the road to 3.60 (8 ER/20.0 IP) across 16 appearances.

THE JUAN AND ONLY: DH JUAN YEPEZ reached base three times in the loss last night, going 1-for-2 with a single and his first two-walk game since 5/7-G1 at Scranton/WB...since returning from the Injured List on 9/2, the Venezuela native is hitting .324 (12-for-37) with six RBI, while striking out just three times in 12 games across 42 plate appearances...of those 12 games, he has notched a hit in 10, including a knock in four straight.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2022: On this day three years ago, the Red Wings notched 22 hits in a 12-2 victory over Lehigh Valley...2B JAKE ALU and DH ONIX VEGA led the way with four hits apiece, while C WILMER PEREZ and CF ANDREW STEVENSON each turned in three...Alu came up a double short of the cycle, notching two of the Red Wings seven extra-base hits in the contest...Rochester has notched 22 hits one time since this date, on 5/2 this season against the IronPigs.







