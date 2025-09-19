Bulls Best Knights 3-2

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Tre' Morgan scored on an error in the seventh inning to award the Durham Bulls a 3-2 win over the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field on Thursday night.

The Bulls (39-32), who remained unbeaten in Charlotte in six games this season, rallied twice from one run down to beat the Knights (27-45) for the third straight time in the series.

After Corey Julks took Bulls starter Logan Workman (W, 9-7) deep to open the game, Kameron Misner leveled the contest with a home run to right-center in the third.

Charlotte reclaimed the lead in the third before Cooper Hummel's bloop single scored Morgan in the fifth with two outs.

Durham went ahead for good in the seventh when Morgan scored from second base on a wild throw from Charlotte reliever Kyle Tyler, attempting to throw out Hummel at first base on a routine roller toward the mound.

Workman threw six strong innings in his final start of the season, permitting four hits, one walk and fanning eight.

Morgan and Jamie Westbrook each collected three hits in the victory, Morgan's second three-hit game of the series.

How It Happened: Tyler's nonchalant throw toward Tim Elko proved costly in the seventh, allowing Morgan to score as the ball bounded toward the right field bullpen. Morgan tripled in the fifth with two outs on a ball misjudged by Knights centerfielder Dru Baker, then Hummel's soft looper brought Morgan home.

Workman's Finale: Logan Workman won for the first time since August 8th, finishing 9-7 with an ERA 4.02, which is third best in the league. Workman finished the season with a career-high in innings (152.1IP) and strikeouts (152), which also paced the International League in 2025.

What's Next: The Bulls will play their final nine inning game of the season on Friday night at 7:04 PM ET against the Knights. Santiago Suarez (0-1, 4.50) is expected to oppose Duncan Davitt (1-5, 5.20). The Bulls and Knights close the regular season with a split doubleheader on Saturday.







