For You, Built by You: Here Is What You Chose for Friday's Fan Appreciation Night

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The great Bisons end of season tradition continues on Friday, September 19 and it's going to be a Fan Appreciation Night unlike any other in the ballpark's history!

The Bisons host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday at 6:05 p.m., but you'll want to get to Sahlen Field with the ballpark gates open at 5:00 p.m. to enjoy all this night has to offer. Not only will this year's game feature the customary Giveaways EVERY Inning and one of the biggest postgame Fireworks Shows of the season, this year's Fan Appreciation Night also includes our Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Equitable Advisors.

It's an evening jam-packed with fun and special events. John and Robby from the Goo Goo Dolls will be in the park as we give away their Bobblehead to the first 3,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. ONLY (5:00 p.m.). Then from 5-6:30 p.m., it's the final Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour of the Year, featuring $4.00 Craft Beer and Food specials.

Then settle in for our final night game of the season, but keep an eye on the scoreboard. As is tradition, we're emptying out the promo closet with lucky seat Giveaways EVERY Inning, including special gifts from the Bisons and our great ballpark partners, Sahlen's, Coca-Cola, Delta Sonic, Chick-Fil-A, Anderson's, Labatt's, Lakeshore Pediatric Dentistry and many more! With the Goo Goo Dolls in the park, we'll also have a special Concert T-Shirt Toss during the game as well as a special Music is Art Raffle of signed items from the Bisons and the Goo Goo Dolls!

Then, for the final time in 2025, Bisons fans can enjoy one last spectacular Post Game Fireworks Shows!

We can't wait to celebrate Fan Appreciation Night with our great fans on a night they built! Get your tickets today for what is sure to be an amazing night at the ballpark!!







