Velázquez and Sullivan Drive in Two as Indians Defeat Stripers
Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Indianapolis Indians utilized a two-run homer by Nelson Velázquez and two-run double by Brett Sullivan to defeat the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday night at Coolray Field, 6-3.
The Indians (42-30, 84-62) took a lead four batters into the third contest of the six-game series and never looked back, never trailing in the contest. The two-run home run to jumpstart the scoring was Velázquez's 10th of the season in Triple-A and fourth with Indy.
Gwinnett (34-38, 63-84) tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the first and RBI single by Jesús Bastidas in the second, respectively. Indianapolis retook the lead on a sacrifice fly off Austin Cox (L, 2-4) in the fourth before the teams traded runs in the fifth.
The top of the sixth added insurance runs for the visiting team when three of the first four batters reached base safely. Brett Sullivan anchored the run, lining a double into the right-center gap to score Sammy Siani and Jase Bowen.
Nick Dombkowski (W, 3-6) started the game for the Indians and allowed three runs (two earned) in 5.0 innings, exiting the game with his team leading. Eddy Yean and Ryan Harbin (S, 2) combined for 4.0 scoreless frames to complete the contest.
The series continues tomorrow at 7:05 PM at Coolray Field. RHP JR Ritchie (3-2, 2.98) will take the mound for Gwinnett while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.
