Jumbo Shrimp Sweep Doubleheader from Tides

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp broomed Wednesday's doubleheader 5-2 and 3-1 from the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park.

With 87 victories, Jacksonville (87-59, 40-31) has secured its most wins in a season since the 1964 Jacksonville Suns finished 89-62.

With the score tied at two in the seventh inning of the opener, Jared Serna singled with one out against Norfolk (61-82, 31-39) reliever José Espada (2-2). Two batters later, Maximo Acosta walked. Griffin Conine then blasted a three-run home run to give Jacksonville a 5-2 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp held a no-hitter through 6.2 innings before Livan Soto's two-out single in the seventh. Matt Pushard held on for his fourth save from there though. Thomas White fanned seven in 4.2 innings, Zach McCambley notched the final out of the fifth and Freddy Tarnok (4-2) tossed a scoreless sixth.

Joe Mack got the scoring started in the second with a home run.

In the bottom of the second, Vimael Machin led off with a walk. He stole second. On a steal of third, an error allowed him to score the tying run.

Four consecutive two-out walks allowed the Jumbo Shrimp to grab a 2-1 advantage in the fifth.

Back-to-back walks to Ryan Noda and Jud Fabian started the bottom of the fifth. After a sacrifice bunt, Enrique Bradfield Jr.'s sacrifice fly knotted the score at two again.

In the finale, the Jumbo Shrimp broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. Kemp Alderman led off by doubling off Tides starter Cameron Weston (5-9). Two batters later, Jack Winkler walked. Following a fly out, an error plated Alderman for the game's first run.

Jacksonville added to its lead in the fifth. Three consecutive one-out singles by Maximo Acosta, Mack and Alderman made it 2-0. After a line out, an error loaded the bases for Matthew Etzel, who drew a free pass to widen the gap to 3-0.

The lone Norfolk run came in the seventh on a José Barrero home run to set the final margin at 3-1.

Robby Snelling (6-2) tossed 5.0 shutout innings, scattering two hits and three walks. He struck out seven.

Jacksonville and Norfolk meet again in Thursday's 12:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.