Storm Chasers Beat Clippers 7-5

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - After dropping a pair of games to the Columbus Clippers, the Omaha Storm Chasers came out on top with a 7-5 win Thursday night.

Major League rehabber Bailey Falter started Omaha's bullpen game. The left-hander opened with a scoreless 1st inning, then Chandler Champlain followed with 3.0 scoreless frames, striking out 4 with a 1-2-3 inning in the 2nd.

Omaha plated the first run of the game in the top of the 2nd. Tyler Gentry led off with a single, advancing to second on a Drew Waters sacrifice bunt. Peyton Wilson singled, then Kyle Hayes scored Gentry with a sacrifice fly to give the Storm Chasers a 1-0 advantage.

In the top of the 3rd, Omaha extended its lead to 2-0, as an RBI single from Waters scored Diego Castillo.

Beck Way replaced Champlain in the bottom of the 5th, and the Clippers took a 3-2 lead with a 2-run single and a sacrifice fly.

The Storm Chasers regained a 6-3 lead in the top of the 6th and held on to lead the rest of the night. Gentry scored on a throwing error to tie the game, then a sacrifice fly from Hayes plated Waters. Wilson was singled in by Nick Pratto, who later scored on the 2nd Columbus error in the inning.

Way offered a scoreless 6th and was relieved by Chazz Martinez in the 7th inning. In the top of the 8th, Omaha extended its lead to 7-3 as Hayes scored on a Clippers fielding error.

Martinez returned in the 8th and struck out the side for a stretch of 5 consecutive strikeouts. Joey Krehbiel relieved Martinez in the 9th, and while the Clippers added 2 runs on a 2-run triple, Columbus' rally ended there and the 7-5 Omaha victory was secured.

Omaha returns to action on Friday against the Columbus Clippers, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Huntington Park.







International League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.