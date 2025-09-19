Bats Thumped by Sounds in Game Three, 15-4

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Although every batter in their starting lineup picked up a hit, the Louisville Bats were throttled by the Nashville Sounds on Friday night by a score of 15-4, tying the most runs allowed by the Bats this season. It was a game to forget for the Bats pitching staff, who have now allowed 10 or more runs for the 15 th time this season.

The Bats and starter Chase Petty (L, 6-13) found themselves in the hole just two pitches into the ballgame. Daz Cameron took the first pitch of the game over the head of Hector Rodriguez for a double, and Brandon Lockridge singled the first pitch he saw in the two-hole, immediately making it 1-0 Sounds. Oliver Dunn picked up an RBI single later in the inning to make it 2-0 Nashville before Louisville came to bat.

Petty ran into deep trouble in the second. He gave up a pair of singles and a walk to open the inning, and Lockridge cleared the bases with a three-run double into the right-center gap. After another walk, Brewers number four prospect Jeferson Quero blasted a three-run homer into left field to bust the game wide open, as Nashville took an 8-0 lead. Petty recorded the first out of the second inning and was then pulled for Brandon Komar.

The Bats chipped away in the bottom of the second against Tucker Davidson (W, 2-0), beginning with an RBI double from P.J. Higgins. Eric Yang singled up the middle to bring Higgins home, and Levi Jordan's RBI double made it a three-run inning for Louisville, cutting the deficit to five.

In the top of the fourth, the Sounds tacked on a couple more with a two-run home run by Anthony Seigler into the Miller Time Taphouse. With one out and two in scoring position, Steward Berroa picked up a sacrifice fly to left, and Daz Cameron, in his fourth plate appearance in as many innings, singled to right, making it 12-3.

Joel Valdez got the fifth and sixth innings for the Bats, allowing three more runs as the score moved to 15-3.

There was no scoring the rest of the way, as Eric Yang came in and threw a scoreless eighth and ninth, lowering his ERA to 2.25 in his seventh appearance out of the bullpen.

Jesus Liranzo came on to finish off the Bats in the ninth. The Bats picked up a run on a single by Francisco Urbaez, but Liranzo was able to shut it down from there to close out the 15-4 blowout.

The Bats (70-77, 38-34 second half) will look to even up the series on Friday against the Sounds (83-62, 39-33). First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Talk Radio 1080.







International League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.