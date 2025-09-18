Bisons Get Past Scranton 2-0 on Thursday Afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons scored one run in the bottom of the first inning, and it would be enough thanks to the pitching staff holding the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to just two hits in Buffalo's 2-0 victory on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Jonatan Clase led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and helped the Bisons score the game's first run. Buddy Kennedy came through for Buffalo with an RBI double that scored Clase and advanced RJ Schreck to third base. Schreck walked with one out ahead of Kennedy's double. Joel Kuhnel was able to keep the Bisons from extending the lead past 1-0 after an inning.

Alek Manoah started for Buffalo on Thursday afternoon, working four and two-third innings. The right-hander struck out four RailRiders' batters, while walking four. Paxton Schultz came out of the Bisons bullpen for the final out of the top of the fifth inning. He struck out J.C. Escarra to help preserve the shutout through five innings.

A solo home run leading off the bottom of the fifth inning extended the Bisons lead to 2-0 over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Anthony Santander hit a solo home run, his second home run since joining the team on a Major League injury rehab assignment.

Mason Fluharty was the third pitcher of the afternoon for Buffalo, taking over in the top of the eighth inning. After issuing a leadoff walk to Escarra, the left-hander was able to induce a fly out and strike out two in a row to leave the game-tying run in the batter's box in the top of the eighth.

Dillon Tate came on for his ninth save opportunity of the season with Buffalo. The righty recorded two strikeouts, two of 10 for the Bisons pitching staff in the victory.

The two teams will continue their series with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday night at Sahlen Field. Adam Kloffenstein is scheduled to start for Buffalo. Listen to all of the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 5:45 p.m. with Paul Hamilton and Pat Malacaro.







