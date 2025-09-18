Fedko's Homer Not Enough in 10-4 Loss to Redbirds

MEMPHIS, TN - The St. Paul Saints would like to go into the off-season with some good vibes. In order to do that, they are going to need a win in their final few games of the season. Kyler Fedko moved a home run closer to a potential 30-30 season, but that was not nearly enough in a 10-4 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday morning at AutoZone Park. The loss was the 12th consecutive road defeat.

Tanner Schobel got things started for the Saints in the third with a double to right-center. He took third on a fly out and scored on a DaShawn Keirsey Jr. infield single to second putting the Saints up 1-0. That would be the last lead for the Saints on the morning.

The Redbirds answered in the bottom half when Brody Moore led off the inning with a single to left and advanced to second on a fielding error by the left fielder Fedko. With one out Carlos Linarez drove a two-run homer just inside the pole in left, his first of the season, putting the Redbirds up 2-1.

Another two run inning by the Redbirds in the fourth increased the lead. Blaze Jordan led off with a single to left. With one out Gavin Collins singled to left putting runners at first and second. Mike Antico made it 3-1 with an RBI single to center and a sacrifice fly from Moore increased the lead to 4-1.

Three runs with two outs extended the lead for the Redbirds in the fifth. With runners at first and second and two outs an RBI single by Matt Koperniak, an error by pitcher Cory Lewis on a ball hit by Collins, and a single by Antico all produced a run making it 7-1.

Linarez hit his second homer of the game, a solo shot to left leading off the sixth, his second of the season, giving the Redbirds an 8-1 lead.

Fedko, making a bid for a 30-30 season, got one homer closer in the eighth. Christian Vázquez, who finished 0-3 with two walks in his first Major League rehab game, led off with a walk. Payton Eeles was then hit by a pitch. Fedko followed with a three-run homer to left-center, his seventh with the Saints, and 27th of the season, getting the Saints to within 8-4. He now has 27 homers and 36 stolen bases with three games left.

The Redbirds put the finishing touches on their 14-hit day getting four singles in the ninth as they plated a run on a ground ball double play from Jordan and an RBI single by Antico.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at AutoZone Park on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send LHP Connor Prielipp (0-3, 5.40) to the mound against Redbirds RHP Max Rajcic (0-3, 6.00). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







