Redbirds Offense Dominates Wednesday in Win over Saints

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued six-game homestand against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with an 8-3 victory on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis jumped out to a 3-0 lead first inning on a string of five singles. The Redbirds added two in the second and stamped the victory with three runs across the sixth and seventh innings. All nine Memphis starters reached safely in the win. Five Redbirds tallied multiple hits. Seven batters drove in a run.

Left fielder Mike Antico smacked two doubles and scored twice in the win. Center fielder Michael Siani led the offense with two RBIs and made a pair of fantastic defensive plays on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed two runs on four hits, walked five and struck out four across 4.0 innings pitched in his final start of the 2025 campaign. Andre Granillo tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out two.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, September 18 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.