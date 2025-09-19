Sounds Pile up Season-High 18 Hits in Win over Bats

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Nashville Sounds offense exploded for a season-high 18 hits in a 15-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday from Louisville Sluggers Field. Brandon Lockridge connected with four hits and drove in a season-high four runs, while Eric Haase earned a season-high of three hits while driving in two runs.

The Sounds began the scoring in the top of the first against Bats starter Chase Petty. Daz Cameron led off with a double and came around to score on a double from Lockridge. After Lockridge stole third, he plated on a base hit by Oliver Dunn to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Nashville continued to wear down Petty in the top of the second, putting up the second-most runs the Sounds have scored in an inning this year with six. Ethan Murray and Steward Berroa notched back-to-back singles, while Cameron worked a walk to load the bases. Berroa's base hit extended his on-base streak to eight games and hitting streak to five games. Lockridge sent a bases clearing double to center, moving the score, 5-0. Tyler Black walked, and Jeferson Quero blasted a three-run homer to left, increasing Nashville's lead to 8-0.

After the Bats scratched across three runs in the bottom of the second, the Sounds offense woke back up in the top of the fourth off Louisville reliever Brandon Komar. Quero led off with a single and scored on a two-run blast by Anthony Seigler to make it a 10-3 ballgame. With Dunn at third and Haase at second, Berroa scored Dunn on a sacrifice fly and Cameron later allowed Haase to plate on a single to make it 12-3.

In the top of the fifth, Nashville got to Louisville reliever Joel Valdez. Quero and Dunn both reached base on a fielder's choice to put runners at first and third. Haase laced a double to left, scoring both runners and putting the Sounds up 14-3.

The Sounds scored their final run of the game in the top of the sixth. Berroa walked and Lockridge singled to put runners on first and third. Black grounded into a fielder's choice, letting Berroa score from third and increase the lead, 15-3.

Louisville created a run in the bottom of the ninth but went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 15-4 victory for Nashville.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 3.72) takes the ball for the Sounds on Friday looking for the team's third consecutive win. First pitch from Louisville Sluggers Field is set for 6:15 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

HEATING UP: The Nashville Sounds offense put together one of their best performances of the season on Thursday against the Louisville Bats. Nashville posted a season-high 18 hits and tied their season-high in runs with 15. This included the offense working nine walks collectively and adding on three multi-hit games with three multi-RBI games. This is the most hits Nashville has recorded since notching 16 on July 6 against the Memphis Redbirds. They also scored the only other 15-run game this season in the July matchup at Memphis. Thursday night was the most hits for the franchise in a single game since earning 19 in a 14-3 win against the Bats on June 9, 2024. 15 runs was also Nashville's season-high for runs in a game in 2024, creating the feat only once on April 9 against Memphis.

FANTASTIC FOUR: There have been nine Sounds hitters to collect four-hit games this season, and after Thursday night Brandon Lockridge has two of them. Lockridge was excellent at the plate against the Bats, going 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI. His four runs driven in was a season-high for Lockridge, and the first time he has accomplished the feat since creating four RBI on June 23, 2024, for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The outfielder's two four-hit performances are both with Nashville, with the other coming just a week ago against the Gwinnett Stripers. He went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI on September 10 at First Horizon Park. Lockridge earned two four-hit games as well in 2024, but adding on a five-hit performance on September 4 for Triple-A El Paso.

THE HAMMER: Eric Haase arguably put together his best game of the season on Thursday against the Bats. The 32-year-old posted a season-high three hits, going 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI. Haase had only three other multi-hit games going into Thursday this season, including his 30 games spent with the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2024, Haase notched three different three-hit games, including two with Milwaukee and one with Nashville. His three-hit performance with Nashville in 2024 came on June 9 against the Louisville Bats, going 3-for-4 with a solo homer. Haase has now driven in a total of six runs over just eight games in the month of September.

TOP 5 FOR A REASON: Jeferson Quero showed why he is the Brewers No. 4 prospect on MLB.com with a booming performance at the plate on Thursday. The young catcher went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI, and three runs. Quero's three runs was a season-high, outperforming his five other two-run games this season. It is the first time Quero has scored three times in a game since plating that amount on August 13, 2023. Quero tallied two other three-run games that season for Double-A Biloxi. It has been a rough end to the season for Quero, but he has reached base during his last three games and is now three for his last seven at-bats.







