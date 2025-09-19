Stubbs, Bullpen Lead Wings to Victory in Worcester

The Rochester Red Wings looked to take their first game of the six-game set on Thursday night in Worcester, pushing past the WooSox 10-1 in the third game of the series. C C.J. Stubbs smacked his fifth home run of the month, a solo home run in the top of the second inning, and added a single, a walk, and a stolen base later in the game. 1B Yohandy Morales collects a two-run double in the fifth, tallying three RBI in the contest. RF Phillip Glasser turned in a three-hit effort, knocking in one double, two singles, two runs, and two RBI in the win. Red Wing pitching fanned a season-high 17 batters, led by RHP Daison Acosta and RHP Seth Shuman, logging four strikeouts over 2.0 scoreless innings apiece.

Rochester started the scoring on Thursday night, plating two runs in the top of the second inning. SS Jackson Cluff led off the inning with a solo home run, sending it 410 feet over the right field fence. Two batters later, C.J. Stubbs cracked a solo home run of his own, smacking it 104.5 MPH over the left field fence to give Rochester the 2-0 lead.

Worcester answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the second to cut the lead. SS Tyler McDonough led off the frame with a single into center, advancing to second and third on groundouts. RF Karson Simas blooped a two-out single into center field, cutting the lead in half, 2-1.

The Red Wings added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning. LF Darren Baker worked a one-out walk, followed by Phillip Glasser ripping a single into right field to put two runners on. Two batters later, Yohandy Morales laced a double that was deflected by the shortstop, scoring two to make it 4-1.

Rochester scored some insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. C.J Stubbs led off the inning with a single into right field and immediately stole second base. Two batters later, Philip Glasser laced a single into center to plate another run, followed by 2B José Tena slicing an opposite-field double to put two runners in scoring position. Another run would cross on a groundout to extend the Wings advantage, 6-1.

The Red Wings continued to add to their lead in the top of the eighth inning. After a one-out walk from Jackson Cluff, DH Juan Yepez launched a two-run home run just over the left field fence, making it 8-1 Wings. The rally kept going after a walk to C.J Stubbs and a single from Darren Baker that put two runners on with one out. Phillip Glasser lined a double into right field to score one, and José Tena smacked another run-scoring single into left field, extending the Rochester advantage to 10-1.

Worcester looked to make a large comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning but would only manage one hit in the inning, securing the 10-1 victory for the Wings.

RHP Riley Cornelio took the ball for Rochester on the mound Wednesday night, hurling two innings while allowing one run on two hits and striking out four WooSox in the process. Right-hander Daison Acosta took over in the third inning, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four. Right-hander Seth Shuman relieved Acosta in the fifth, tossing 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball, punching out four. RHP Eduardo Salazar took over in the seventh inning, tossing 1.0 scoreless frame while striking out two. RHP Julian Fernández was the next man up in the eighth, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing two hits in the frame. RHP Ryan Loutos came in for the final inning, striking out the side while allowing one hit to close out the victory.

C C.J. Stubbs earns Red Wings Player of the Game honors for his Thursday night performance, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a single, a stolen base, and three runs scored in the winning effort. The two-run blast marks his fifth home run of the month, tying the most he has hit in one month since August 2023 with Double-A Corpus Christi (HOU). Across eight games in September, the California native is posting a .310 batting average (9-for-29) with a 1.203 OPS while collecting nine RBI.

Rochester will look to build on the win on Friday Night in Worcester. RHP Josiah Gray will take the ball in his first rehab assignment with Rochester this season, dueling with WooSox RHP Isacc Coffey. First pitch is once again slated for 6:05 p.m. from Downtown Worcester.







