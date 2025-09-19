IronPigs Set Franchise Record with 86th Win by Stomping Mets

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-31, 86-59) set a franchise record by winning their 86th game, the most in franchise history, with an 8-2 win over the Syracuse Mets (44-28, 75-72) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The Mets scored the first run of the game in the first inning as Jared Young swatted a solo homer.

The game stayed at 1-1 until the fourth. The 'Pigs tied the game on a Rodolfo Castro RBI double and then took the lead when Felix Reyes scored on a wild pitch. Erick Brito tacked on another with an RBI single before Gabriel Rincones Jr. drew a bases loaded walk to make it 4-1.

A Jett Williams sacrifice fly got the Mets back to within two runs in the top of the eighth.

In the last of the eighth, a wild pitch scored Payton Henry to put the 'Pigs up three before Christian Arroyo put the game to bed with a three-run homer, making it 8-2.

Griff McGarry (1-0) got the win for the 'Pigs, working five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed just one hit and two walks, striking out eight. Seth Johnson (S, 1) retired the final four hitters in order to get the save, striking out one.

Kodai Senga (1-1) took the loss for the Mets, allowing four runs on six hits, walking two and striking out four.

The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Friday, September 19th, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Mitch Neunborn (0-4, 8.10) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Mets starter is to be determined.

