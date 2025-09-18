RailRiders Manage Just Two Hits in Buffalo Setback

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 2-0 to the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field. The RailRiders were limited to a pair of hits as they were shut out for the seventh time this season.

The Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off RailRiders' spot starter Joel Kuhnel. Jonatan Clase doubled and scored on a two-base hit by Buddy Kennedy for the early edge.

Bailey Dees, Harrison Cohen and Jayvien Sandridge kept the Bisons at bay over the second, third and fourth innings. MLB Rehabber Anthony Santander's solo home run to start the fifth inning capped the scoring at 2-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left runners on in six of nine innings against four Bisons' arms, walking seven times but going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Erick Leal worked the final three innings for the RailRiders in a relief role, striking out two and walking one.

Paxton Schultz (5-3) earned the win in back of Buffalo starter Alek Manoah and Dillon Tate garnered his seventh save. Kuhnel (4-2) took the loss for the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's magic number remains at two with three games left to play.

Game four of the final series of the regular season is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. on Friday. Sean Boyle and Adam Kloffenstein are slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo, respectively.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

47-25, 85-59







