Late Surge Puts Away Tides

Published on September 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (31-40| 61-83) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-31 | 88-59), 8-5, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides have opened their final homestand with three straight losses.

It was a pitcher's duel through the first half of the game. The first runs wouldn't score until Kemp Alderman blasted a three-run home run with two outs in the sixth. That would be the last pitch Tides starter Trey Gibson threw. He went 5.2 innings, allowing the three runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Jacksonville continued to hit from there, scoring four runs in the seventh and another run in the ninth. Norfolk was able to break up the shutout on a two-run homer by Ryan Noda in the ninth. They made the game interesting with another home run, a three-run shot by Livan Soto but that would be all as Norfolk lost, 8-5. Tomorrow night at 6:35 pm, RHP Levi Wells will be on the mound for Norfolk while RHP Zach McCambley will open for Jacksonville and be followed by RHP Morgan McSweeney.







International League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.