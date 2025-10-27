5-Time 'Entertainer of the Year' Luke Bryan Headlines 2026 WYRK 'Taste of Country' Concert

The biggest night for country music in Western New York is back. The 25th Anniversary 106.5 WYRK Town Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge Taste of Country will be Friday, June 26, 2026 at Sahlen Field!

Get ready, Buffalo... because five-time "Entertainer of the Year" LUKE BRYAN headlines this year's anniversary show! One of the world's best-selling music artists, Bryan has 30 number-one hits, has sold 12.5 million albums and has nearly 13 billion digital streams. Joining Bryan is JORDAN DAVIS with more great acts to be announced!

Tickets On Sale Thursday, October 30

All Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 30, at 10 am at Bisons.com and the Buffalo Bisons Box Office. You can also purchase them by visiting WYRK.com or their free 106.5 WYRK App. The types of tickets for next year's show include.

The Devil's Lettuce Super Field Ticket gives you access to an exclusive pit area on the Field with plenty of stage access to get you up close. It includes easy in/out access, easy access to beer, and on-field bathrooms. These tickets are very limited.

Classic Field Tickets will have access to the stage and get you up close to the action.

Grandstand Tickets let you kick back, relax, and enjoy the show from a seat.

Accessibility seating is available. Please get in touch with the Buffalo Bisons directly at 716-843-4373 (THE HERD).

The Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill Family Section tickets are alcohol-free sections specifically for those with children.

For more information, check out our WYRK Taste of Country information page.







