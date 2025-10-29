Bats Hosting Breakfast with Santa, Presented by Outback Steakhouse, on Saturday, December 6

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - With Christmas just around the corner, the Louisville Bats are once again excited to offer fans the opportunity to dine with Jolly Ol' St. Nick. The Bats' annual Breakfast with Santa at Louisville Slugger Field, presented by Outback Steakhouse, will take place on Saturday, December 6.

Attendees will have their choice between two 60-minute sessions, first from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. or from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are on sale now and priced $30 for adults ages 18 and older and $28 for children. Infants up to two years old in a stroller are free with a ticketed adult. All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be available on the day of the event and it is expected to sell out quickly. To ensure a more personal visit with Santa Claus, each session will be capped at 90 tickets.

Breakfast with Santa will take place in the home and visiting clubhouses at Louisville Slugger Field, creating a one-of-a-kind environment for fans to experience one of the most exclusive areas of the ballpark, a space that is not usually open to the public.

All children in attendance will be provided the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa Claus. Following the event, attendees will be able to download a digital copy of their photo. Kids will also have the chance to participate in cookie decorating and ornament crafting. Buddy Bat will even be onsite for photos! Outback Steakhouse will once again be catering a delicious breakfast, featuring fluffy scrambled eggs, savory bacon, their world-famous silver dollar pancakes with maple syrup, orange juice, milk, coffee, hot chocolate and water.

