Louisville Bats Unveil New Weather-Themed Alternate Identity

Published on November 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Louisville Slugger Field will be heating up in 2026.

Throughout their franchise history, the Louisville Bats have been known for their creative promotions, family-friendly atmosphere, and making memories for fans of all ages centered around America's pastime.

A key component for the Bats in the past few years has been alternate identities. Heading into the 2026 season, the Bats will be playing under a few alternate identities. Those unique brands include Los Murciélagos de Louisville, the Louisville Black Caps, along with the Derby City Mint Juleps and Louisville Mashers.

Today, the Bats are proud to unveil their hottest new alternate identity, which will take the field five times in 2026, beginning on Saturday, June 13 against the Iowa Cubs.

The Louisville Humidity has arrived! [Wordmark w Logo.jpg]

The weather-themed Louisville Humidity identity pays tribute to one of the city's most defining summer characteristics, the thick, sticky air that baseball fans know all too well. Remember, it's not the heat that gets you, it's the Louisville Humidity.

Louisville doesn't just play through the heat; it thrives in it. The name celebrates the local climate, embracing what most would call uncomfortable and turning it into an advantage with a nod to the perseverance, humor, and resiliency of Louisville baseball fans, who show up even when the air feels like they're in a microwave.

Louisville is known for having a humid subtropical climate that is mild year-round with little to no dry season. The air is constantly moist, summers are hot and muggy, with humidity levels often maxing out at 100% throughout the summer.

The identity is the brainchild of Bats Director of Strategic Alliances Chip Sobel, a lifelong Louisvillian and a longtime season ticket holder who has worked for the Bats since 2018. Sobel originally pitched the Louisville Humidity name when the then-Louisville Redbirds were changing their name in the late 1990s but did not win out at the time. Now, his masterpiece is coming to life.

"I like to look at the world through a humorous lens and decided that we should brand ourselves as the Louisville Humidity," Sobel said. "The idea of Minor League Baseball is for fans to have fun, and this would definitely be a fun identity for us. Eventually, we decided that we would, at least as an alternate identity, play as the Louisville Humidity."

"Every day, baseball is played in the summer. It's hot in the summer. Louisville Slugger Field doesn't have a dome," Sobel added. "If you come to a game at Louisville Slugger Field in the summertime, it's going to be hot and it's going to be humid. We have decided to embrace it, rather than try and hide from it."

The logo was designed by Bats Graphic Designer Max Oxley, who worked with Sobel to bring the decades-old idea of the Louisville Humidity to life.

"He had this idea of a baseball with a glove over its head, wiping perspiration from its brow," Oxley said of Sobel. "With that, we got to work, took his vision, put it on a screen, created it, and tweaked it."

"Personifying humidity was a challenge because humidity is invisible. So, with that, we wanted to add perspiration marks on the baseball. That was the personification of humidity, along with adding some nods to Louisville," Oxley continued. "The main nod is the sweat under the baseball creates the shape of the fleur-de-lis symbol. With the logo, we wanted to add a nod to baseball, nods to Louisville, and a nod to humidity personified, and I think we did that."

Louisville Humidity merchandise is now on sale at the Bats Team Store at Louisville Slugger Field and online HERE. Quantities are limited and expected to sell out quickly, so fans are encouraged to purchase as soon as possible to guarantee delivery in time for the holidays. More styles of Louisville Humidity merchandise will be available closer to the start of the 2026 season.







