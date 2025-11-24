Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field Ticket on Sale Now

Published on November 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are excited to announce that tickets for the most anticipated gameday event of the 2026 season, Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday April 18, are on sale now.

Tickets start at just $35 for general admission and $41 for reserved seating. Full information on field passes and parking will be available in 2026.

The Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field experience will be bigger and better than ever before. The Bats host the Toledo Mud Hens for a 2:05 p.m. baseball game, with gates scheduled to open early at 12 p.m. Approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the Bats game, The Crashers, widely recognized as one of the nation's top party bands, will perform on the field. The night will end with an incredible fireworks display above the Ohio River.

Throughout the day, fans will be delighted as one of the top air shows in the nation takes the skies above Louisville Slugger Field. Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field features many benefits such as reserved seating, clean restrooms, the ability to reenter the ballpark throughout the day, and much more.

Luxury suites and premium hospitality spaces are also available for Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field. To learn more about those areas, please email info@batsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from November 24, 2025

Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field Ticket on Sale Now - Louisville Bats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.