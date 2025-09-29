Rece Hinds Named 2025 International League All-Star

Published on September 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Louisville Bats outfielder Rece Hinds is adding to his trophy case. After his standout season for the Bats earned him the 2025 Mary E. Barney MVP Award, Hinds was recognized by Minor League Baseball as an International League All-Star for the 2025 season.

Named to the postseason All-Star team as the designated hitter, Hinds is the first Louisville player to be named to the International League Postseason All-Star team since Christian Encarnacion-Strand did so in 2023, also as the designated hitter.

Hinds joins a prestigious list of Louisville International League All-Stars that includes Billy Hamilton (2013), Joey Votto (2007), Edwin Encarnacion (2005), and Vince Coleman (1984), among others.

In his second season with the Bats, the 25-year-old Hinds was a mainstay in the middle of the lineup. Over 107 games, he batted a career-best .302 with 24 home runs, 83 RBI, 21 stolen bases, 26 doubles, and 79 runs scored.

With the 24 home runs and 21 stolen bases, Hinds became just the second player in Louisville history to record a 20/20 season after Brian O'Grady first did so in 2019.

His .302 average (118-for-391) ranked 8 th in the International League while he also finished among the International League leaders in slugging percentage (3 rd, .563), home runs (T-6 th, 24), RBI (7 th, 83), total bases (5 th, 220) and extra-base hits (T-8 th, 49).

Throughout the 2025 season, Hinds often produced the key hit when the Bats needed it most. Going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the Bats' season-opener win on March 28 th set the tone for Hinds' special season.

Hinds finished even stronger than he started, posting a .382 average and 1.029 OPS in 14 games in September. Some of Hinds' biggest moments came toward the end of the season, particularly throughout the Bats' 11-game winning streak from August 29-September 10. On September 2, Hinds racked up four hits with a homer and two doubles. The following day, he delivered again, launching a two-run, game-tying blast in the bottom of the ninth. The Bats would walk it off in the 10 th after to Hinds' ninth-inning heroics. Five games after that on September 10, Hinds reached the 20/20 milestone with a stolen base at Toledo.

In 2024, Hinds made history during his MLB debut with the Reds. He was named National League Player of the Week on July 14 after becoming the first player in MLB history to post five extra-base hits in his first two games and was the first rookie in MLB history to hit three home runs and eight RBI in his first five games. Hinds also appeared in 15 games for the Reds this season, being recalled from Louisville three times.

