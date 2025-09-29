Craig Yoho Named International League All-Star

NASHVILLE - Minor League Baseball announced All-Star Teams and award winners for the International League and Pacific Coast League during Saturday's Triple-A Championship Game in Las Vegas. Nashville reliver, and Brewers' no. 16-rated prospect, Craig Yoho was one of two All-Star relivers for the International League. The right-hander was the lone Nashville player to be named an International League All-Star for the 2025 season.

The 25-year-old right-hander posted a 0.94 ERA over 43 appearances for Nashville this season. In 47.2 IP he allowed just 26 hits, five earned runs, and held opponents to a .157 BAA with 60 strikeouts, 20 walks, and converted 8-of-10 save opportunities with a 6-1 record. He was the only International League pitcher to have multiple streaks of at least 12 games without allowing an earned run when he did so from March 29-May 21 and again from June 15-August 6. He set his single-season career high with six wins and his eight saves were tied for the fourth-most in the International League this season and the second-most he has posted in a single-season since he was selected by the Brewers in the 8th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Indiana University.

He is the first Triple-A pitcher to post a sub-1.00 ERA with at least 40.0 IP in a season since 2015. Oliver Drake and Mike Broadway were the last pitchers to do so in Triple-A during the 2015 season. Drake had a 0.82 ERA in 42 appearances (44.0 IP) for Norfolk while Broadway had a 0.93 ERA for Triple-A Sacramento in 40 games (48.1 IP). Yoho is one of just eight Triple-A pitchers to post a sub-1.00 ERA with at least 45.0 IP since 2005.

Yoho made his Major League debut with Milwaukee on April 21, 2025, and pitched in eight games for the Brewers across four stints. This is the second time he has been named a league Post-Season All-Star in his career. He was named a Midwest League All-Star in 2024 for High-A Wisconsin as well as being named a Baseball America Minor League All-Star in 2024.

