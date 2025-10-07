Bats to Host Trick-Or-Treat at the Ballpark on October 17

Published on October 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Join the Louisville Bats in celebrating spooky season with the fifth-annual Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, October 17 from 6-9 p.m.!

It will be a night full of family fun, including the opportunity to trick-or-treat on the concourse, a Halloween costume contest, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and a screening of a movie on the massive outfield video board at Louisville Slugger Field.

Tickets for the event are now available to purchase online. Tickets for children will be $3 (plus fees) when purchased ahead of time and will increase to $5 at the door on the day of the event. Parents and children two or younger can attend the festivities for free.

The night kicks off at 6 p.m. with a costume contest, which will be judged by a panel of local media personalities. To enter, fans should report to the third base dugout at 6:15. Categories will include most creative costume, scariest costume, cutest costume, best duo and best group costume. Contest winners will receive a Bats Prize Pack, with a chance to win team merchandise and autographed memorabilia.

After the costume contest, guests can make their way to the outfield grass (weather permitting) or in the seating bowl to enjoy a showing of Halloweentown (1998), presented by Norton Children's. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The movie is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Select concession stands will be open on the concourse throughout the evening serving traditional ballpark fare, similar to a Bats game. Parking is free for all guests in the main Louisville Slugger Field lot at the intersection of Main Street and Jackson Street (501 East Main Street).







