Indianapolis Indians Announce 2026 Schedule

Published on October 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced their schedule for the 2026 season, the 124th campaign in franchise history and 30th at Victory Field. The 75-game home slate opens on Friday, March 27 with a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins), and concludes on Sunday, Sept. 13 vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals).

Minor League Baseball's season opener on Friday, March 27 will mark the earliest season lid lifter in Indians history, the first season-opening contest at Victory Field since March 31, 2023, vs. Omaha and the debut of the Indians new look as Indy's Original Home Team. Additional key dates on Indy's schedule include Mothers' Day (Sunday, May 10), Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) and the 30th anniversary of Victory Field's opening contest (Saturday, July 11). Notably absent from the home slate is the Fourth of July, marking just the first time in Victory Field history that the Indians are scheduled to spend the holiday on the road.

Headlining the teams poised to visit Indianapolis next summer are the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), two ballclubs that haven't visited Victory Field since 2019. They are joined by regular International League foes St. Paul, Louisville, Omaha, Iowa, Columbus and Toledo on Indy's home calendar.

Download and print the 2026 schedule here. Home game times will be announced at a later date.

The Indians are currently accepting reservations for group and premium spaces for the 2026 season. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.







International League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.