Tolentino Becomes First 20/20 Clippers Player
Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On another gorgeous night for baseball in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers defeated Omaha in extra innings on Friday, 7-4. The hero was Will Wilson, who deposited a three-run homer over the left field wall in the 10th inning to send the fans home happy.
Milan Tolentino made Clippers history in the bottom of the 1st inning when he stole second base, becoming the first player in franchise history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season. Moments later, he scored the game's first run when he was singled home by Johnathan Rodríguez.
Petey Halpin's RBI double in the 2nd inning made it a 2-0 game. The Clippers tacked on another run in the 5th when Halpin came home on a sacrifice fly by Tolentino.
Rehabbing Guardians pitcher John Means kept the Storm Chasers off the scoreboard until the 6th inning, but that's when Omaha rallied for four runs to grab the lead.
Columbus hung tough. In the 8th inning, Christian Cairo went tumbling into the visiting dugout to help keep the Clippers close.
That set the table for extra innings, when Wilson stepped to the plate with a chance to win it....
With the win on Friday, Columbus improves to 29-42 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 63-80 overall this season.
The last series of the 2025 season continues on Saturday. Former Cleveland first round draft pick Daniel Espino is scheduled to make his long-anticipated Triple-A debut! First pitch is at 5:05pm. It's also Backyard Baseball Night as the Clippers will transform into the Melonheads for this very unique evening at Huntington Park. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
