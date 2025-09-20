Sánchez Homers in Tides Win
Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (31-41 | 61-84) shut out to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-32 | 88-60), 5-0, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tides, while the pitching staff tossed their third shutout of the season.
Gary Sánchez scored the first run of the game with sixth home run of the season in the fourth inning. He finished the game 2-for-4 as he continued his MLB Rehab assignment. Adley Rutschman was the catcher on MLB Rehab as well, going 1-for-3 with a run and a walk.
Rutschman caught Norfolk starter Levi Wells, who would earn his first Triple-A win. He threw a quality start, going 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed one hit and four walks while striking out three. Corbin Martin, Grant Wolfram and Anthony Nunez each tossed a scoreless inning from the bullpen to complete
Norfolk would score three runs in the sixth, starting with an RBI double by Daniel Johnson. Norfolk would score their final run in the seventh on an error to defeat Norfolk, 5-0. Game five is tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 pm.
