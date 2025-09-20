Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Game against Norfolk
Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, V.A. - Despite a strong outing from Morgan McSweeney, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides, 5-0, Friday from Harbor Park.
Norfolk (62-83, 32-40) struck first in the fourth inning. Gary Sánchez (6) smashed a solo home run, giving the Tides a 1-0 lead.
The Tides added to their lead in the sixth. With one out, Adley Rutschman walked. Two batters later, Vimael Machín walked. With runners at first and second, Daniel Johnson ripped an RBI double, making it 2-0. Ryan Noda walked and with the bases loaded, Jud Fabian worked a walk, scoring Machín. With the bases still juiced, Johnson scored on another walk from Terrin Vavra, making it 4-0.
In the seventh, Enrique Bradfield Jr. walked and stole second. Rutschman singled putting two runners on. With runners at first and second, a fielder's choice from Sánchez, coupled with an error, scored Bradfield, and extended the Tides lead to five.
McSweeney recorded another strong outing for Jacksonville (88-60, 41-32). The righty tossed five innings, allowing a lone run while striking out six.
Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series in Saturday's contest starting at 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. LHP Dax Fulton (0-1, 5.84 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25 (If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
