Rochester Upends Worcester, 10-1

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox fell to the Rochester Red Wings, 10-1 on Thursday night at Polar Park ending Worcester's 8-game home winning streak vs. the Red Wings this season. Even with the loss, the WooSox still lead the season-series over Rochester by a 16 games to 5 margin.

The Red Wings got on the board first off WooSox starter Jack Anderson with a pair of solo homers in the 2nd inning as SS Jackson Cluff clubbed his 12th HR of the year and two batters later catcher C.J. Stubbs cracked his 6th of the season.

The WooSox cut the deficit in half with a run in the bottom of the 2nd inning as SS Tyler McDonough led with a single and came home from third on a 2-out RBI single by RF Karson Simas. It would be Worcester's only run of the game despite 10 hits on the night. Simas, Nathan Hickey, Corey Rosier, and Phillip Sikes all had 2 hits apiece for the Sox.

Rochester knocked Anderson from the box when Yohandy Morales delivered a 2-out, 2-run hustle double in the 5th inning to extend the Red Wings lead to 4-1. The final line on Anderson who fell to 0-3 in his three starts with the WooSox this season - 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.

Wyatt Olds continued his strong pitching in relief of Anderson as the Sox righty fired 1.1 hitless innings with 2 strikeouts and has now not allowed an earned run in any of his last 7 relief appearances covering 11.1 innings (on just 4 hits with 16 strikeouts).

David Sandlin followed Olds and was touched for 2 runs in the 7th-inning as the Red Wings opened up a 6-1 advantage. Rochester broke the game wide open with a 4-run, 8th-inning uprising against Noah Song who was making his Polar Park debut.

Rochester (58-86) was led by RF Phillp Glasser who went 3-for-5 with a double and 2 RBI while Morales had 3 RBI.

With three games remaining on the season, the WooSox (74-72) need just one more victory to ensure a winning season for the fifth time in their five years of existence.

Game 4 of the series is tomorrow (Friday) at 6:05 pm and will be followed by the final UniBank Fireworks extravaganza of the season. RHP Isaac Coffey gets the start for the WooSox vs. Rochester newcomer Josiah Gray.







