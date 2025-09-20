Bisons Announce 2025 Team Awards: Riley Tirotta Is Team MVP, Andrew Bash Wins Second Straight Most Valuable Pitcher Award

As part of Fan Appreciation Week at Sahlen Field, the Buffalo Bisons tonight announced the winners of their 2025 team awards, including INF Riley Tirotta being named the team's Stan Barron Most Valuable Player for his contributions to the team over the course of the entire season.

Right-hander Andrew Bash was named the Warren Spahn Most Valuable Pitcher for the second straight season, thanks in part to leading the pitching staff in several categories including games pitched. Bash also took home the Jimmy Griffin Hometown Hero Award for his work in front of the Sahlen Field crowd throughout the course of the 2025 season.

Catcher Phil Clarke was named the Bisons Judge Michael Dillion Comeback Player of the Year after returning to Triple-A midway through the year after sustaining a pair of injuries, including during Spring Training that limited him to 48 games with the Herd.

The team also announced that RHP Hayden Juenger was awarded Frank "Fremo" Vallone Community Service Award for the second straight season for his continued support for the Bisons' community initiatives this past season. Also, INF Michael Stefanic was selected by his teammates as the Joe DeSa Most Inspirational Player.

Stan Barron Most Valuable Player - INF Riley Tirotta

Riley Tirotta has returned to the Bisons in 2025 and eclipsed nearly every offensive statistic in his second Triple-A season, improving on his 2024 campaign. The South Bend, IN native is batting nearly 30 points higher this season, compared to a .240 batting average last year, with over 100 more at-bats with the team this season. He has also more than doubled his stolen base total this year, recording six stolen bases in 85 games compared to 13 in 110 games this year.

Tirotta became the first Bisons batter to reach the 100 hit mark with a base double on August 31 against the Indianapolis Indians that capped a month in which he hit .324 (24-74), his highest batting average in any single month. He also hit .311 (23-74) in June. His 20 doubles are five more than he had in 100 fewer at-bats last year, while he has 12 home runs and 60 RBIs. This year marked the most games played in any season for the former 12th round draft pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Dayton.

Warren Spahn Most Valuable Pitcher - RHP Andrew Bash

Andrew Bash has once again been a reliever option for the Bisons' coaching staff out of the bullpen, something that helped him become a two-time Warren Spahn Most Valuable Pitcher for the Herd. His six wins this season are the most in his parts of four years with the team and sets a new Triple-A career high. The right-hander had back-to-back four win seasons for Buffalo in 2023 and 2024, respectively. He also recorded his first two career Triple-A saves.

His 39 total appearances are the most for any pitcher on the staff this season and also sets a new career high for the 29-year-old. He is also on pace to finish with an earned run average below 3.00 for the third straight season with Buffalo. Additionally, Bash has set a new career high in innings pitched at any single level with.

Jimmy Griffin Hometown Hero Award - RHP Andrew Bash

All six of Andrew Bash's victories have come at Sahlen Field this year, where his ERA is more than a full point lower as well. The Rancho Mirage, CA native has been right at home in Downtown Buffalo where has made a total of 47 pitching appearances in parts of the last four seasons. The righty is 6-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 48.2 inning pitched at home, compared to 0-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 33.1 innings outside of Buffalo this season. He has also nearly double the number of strikeouts at home (46) compared to road games (24) this season with a WHIP on 1.03 in Downtown Buffalo.

Joe De Sa Most Inspirational Player - INF Michael Stefanic

Michael Stefanic was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays this past offseason in part to be a versatile defender who can play multiple positions. In 2025, Stefanic played four different positions on the infield in addition to serving as the designated hitter at times. Third base was the position that he recorded the most starts at third base (36) this season, with 33 total games at second base, followed by 27 appearances at short stop, and one start at first base.

Stefanic is one of just three players to appear in at least 100 games this season and ranks near the top in several offensive categories. His .280 batting average currently leads the team among qualified batters and is second to Tirotta in base hits (99).

Judge Michael Dillon Comeback Player of the Year - C Phil Clarke

An injury during spring training derailed the start of Phil Clarke's season. However, his 48 games played this season represents the third straight year that the Vanderbilt product has appeared in a game for the Bisons. Clarke batted .294 or better in each of his first three months with the team when given the opportunity at both catcher and first base.

Clarke racked up five hits in his first two games of the year with the Bisons on May 14 and 15, propelling himself to a .324 (11-34) batting average in May. He accumulated 13 multi-hit games with the team this season, with both of his home runs coming in the month of June. Eight of his 15 RBIs also came across 12 games that month.

Fremo Vallone Community Service Award - RHP Hayden Juenger

Hayden Juenger has continuously proved that community service is a cornerstone of his professional baseball experience. The O'Fallon, IL native was once again one of the Bisons' representatives at the annual Play Ball weekend event in Buffalo, in addition to his participation in the annual kids camp held at Sahlen Field.

Juenger has been a regular among the players volunteering for events, and for those efforts has been named the team's community service award winner. He is in his fourth season with the team, setting the Bisons Modern Era record for games pitched (156) in the process.







