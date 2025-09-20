Rece Hinds Named Bats 2025 Mary E. Barney Team MVP

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - With the 2025 season wrapping up, a standout player for the Louisville Bats has been recognized for his stellar season. The Bats announced today that outfielder Rece Hinds has been named the Mary E. Barney MVP Award winner for the 2025 season.

Hinds, who turned 25 earlier this month, was presented with the award by Bats Manager Pat Kelly in a pregame on-field ceremony before Friday night's game against Nashville.

Since being drafted by the Reds in the 2 nd round in 2019, Hinds has steadily rose up through the Reds' system. 2025 marked Hinds' sixth season at the professional ranks and second year in Louisville. Immediately, Hinds made his mark with the Bats and continued to perform at that high level all season.

Over 107 games, Hinds posted some of the best numbers of his professional career, headlined by his 24 homer/21 stolen base season, becoming just the second player in Louisville history to record a 20/20 season after Brian O'Grady first accomplished the feat in 2019.

Hinds' career-best .302 average (118-for-391) ranks 9 th in the International League while he ranks among the International League leaders in slugging percentage (3 rd, .563), home runs (T-6 th, 24), RBI (7 th, 83), total bases (5 th, 220) and extra-base hits (T-8 th, 49).

Throughout his time in Louisville this year, Hinds has often gotten the key hit when the Bats needed it most. Going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the Bats' season-opener win on March 28 th set the tone for Hinds' special season.

Hinds is finishing the year even stronger than he started it, posting a .382 average and 1.029 OPS in 14 games in September. Some of Hinds' biggest moments have come this month, particularly throughout the Bats' 11-game winning streak from August 29-September 10. On September 2, Hinds racked up four hits with a homer and two doubles. The following day, he delivered when Louisville needed it most, launching a two-run, game tying blast in the bottom of the ninth. The Bats walked it off in the 10 th, thanks to Hinds' ninth-inning heroics. Five games after that on September 10, Hinds not only reached the 20/20 milestone but also fueled Louisville to a 2-0 victory. Going 2-for-4 with a run, RBI, stolen base and an outfield assist, Hinds' contributions were pivotal as the Bats secured their 11 th -straight win.

In 2024, Hinds made history during his MLB debut with the Reds. He was named National League Player of the Week on July 14 after becoming the first player in MLB history to post five extra-base hits in his first two games and was the first rookie in MLB history to hit three home runs and eight RBI in his first five games. Hinds also appeared in 15 games for the Reds this season, being recalled from Louisville three times.

Below is the full list of winners for the Louisville Bats' Mary E. Barney MVP Award:

2025: Rece Hinds

2024: Edwin Rios

2023: Matt Reynolds

2022: Fernando Cruz

2021: TJ Friedl

2020: Season Cancelled

2019: Aristides Aquino and Brian O'Grady

2018: Kevin Quackenbush

2017: Sebastian Elizalde

2016: Jermain Curtis and Hernan Iribarren

2015: Roman Cabrera

2014: Jason Bourgeois

2013: Greg Reynolds

2012: J.J. Hoover

2011: Devin Mesoraco

2010: Zack Cozart

2009: Kevin Barker

2008: Jon Adkins and Kevin Barker

2007: Joey Votto

2006: Norris Hopper

Hinds and the Bats continue their season-ending series against Nashville on Saturday night. First pitch at Louisville Slugger Field is set for 7:15 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







