Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Late in 12-6 Loss to Indianapolis

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (34-39) rallied to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning only to fall 12-6 to the Indianapolis Indians (43-30) on Friday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers now trail the season-ending series 3-1.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett took the lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Matthew Batten. The Indians scored the next five runs with the big swing coming on a three-run homer from Liover Peguero (6) in the fifth to make it a 5-1. The Stripers tied the game with four runs in the sixth thanks to a sacrifice fly from David McCabe followed by a two-run double from Conner Capel and a game-tying single off the bat of Batten. Indianapolis responded with a four-spot of its own in the seventh capped by a three-run blast from Jase Bowen (3) to go up 9-5. The Indians added two more runs in the eighth and another in the ninth. McCabe launched a solo homer (3) in the bottom of the eighth for Gwinnett, but it wasn't enough to complete a comeback.

Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-3, double, homer, 2 RBIs) had two extra-base hits to lead the Gwinnett offense. Capel (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Batten (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) also finished with multiple hits and RBIs. Stripers' starter JR Ritchie finished with a no-decision (5.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) in his final start with Gwinnett this season. For Indianapolis, Peguero and Bowen both came through with three-run homers. Nick Solak also finished with a three-hit night while driving in a run. Chase Shugart tossed 3.0 hitless innings in long relief.

Noteworthy: McCabe's home run snapped a seven-game homer drought for Gwinnett. Ritchie, the Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 99 prospect, finished his first Triple-A season with a 3.02 ERA across 11 starts. In making his debut with the Stripers in relief, Carson Ragsdale became the 83rd player to appear for Gwinnett this season, tying a franchise record (also 83 players in 2023).

Next Game (Saturday, September 20): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Ian Anderson (1-3, 6.10 ERA) gets the ball for Gwinnett against Indianapolis RHP Po-Yu Chen (1-0, 0.00 ERA). The first 1,750 fans (sizes M and XL only) can get ready for Georgia's mild fall weather with a Stripers Short-Sleeve Hoodie. Enjoy a live performance from Savannah Band Delta Circle from the time gates open until 5:15 p.m. at The Cove. Each inning, we'll select a winner to win a plethora of prizes on the Night of Giveaways. Following the game, a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky for a special Fan Appreciation show (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







