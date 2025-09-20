Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Late in 12-6 Loss to Indianapolis
Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (34-39) rallied to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning only to fall 12-6 to the Indianapolis Indians (43-30) on Friday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers now trail the season-ending series 3-1.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett took the lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Matthew Batten. The Indians scored the next five runs with the big swing coming on a three-run homer from Liover Peguero (6) in the fifth to make it a 5-1. The Stripers tied the game with four runs in the sixth thanks to a sacrifice fly from David McCabe followed by a two-run double from Conner Capel and a game-tying single off the bat of Batten. Indianapolis responded with a four-spot of its own in the seventh capped by a three-run blast from Jase Bowen (3) to go up 9-5. The Indians added two more runs in the eighth and another in the ninth. McCabe launched a solo homer (3) in the bottom of the eighth for Gwinnett, but it wasn't enough to complete a comeback.
Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-3, double, homer, 2 RBIs) had two extra-base hits to lead the Gwinnett offense. Capel (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Batten (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) also finished with multiple hits and RBIs. Stripers' starter JR Ritchie finished with a no-decision (5.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) in his final start with Gwinnett this season. For Indianapolis, Peguero and Bowen both came through with three-run homers. Nick Solak also finished with a three-hit night while driving in a run. Chase Shugart tossed 3.0 hitless innings in long relief.
Noteworthy: McCabe's home run snapped a seven-game homer drought for Gwinnett. Ritchie, the Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 99 prospect, finished his first Triple-A season with a 3.02 ERA across 11 starts. In making his debut with the Stripers in relief, Carson Ragsdale became the 83rd player to appear for Gwinnett this season, tying a franchise record (also 83 players in 2023).
Next Game (Saturday, September 20): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Ian Anderson (1-3, 6.10 ERA) gets the ball for Gwinnett against Indianapolis RHP Po-Yu Chen (1-0, 0.00 ERA). The first 1,750 fans (sizes M and XL only) can get ready for Georgia's mild fall weather with a Stripers Short-Sleeve Hoodie. Enjoy a live performance from Savannah Band Delta Circle from the time gates open until 5:15 p.m. at The Cove. Each inning, we'll select a winner to win a plethora of prizes on the Night of Giveaways. Following the game, a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky for a special Fan Appreciation show (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Nashville Runs Wild in Friday Night Win Over Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Sweet Taste of Victory: Saints Snap 12-Game Road Losing Streak, Prielipp Earns First Pro Win, Saints Take Down Redbirds, 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Four Run First Dooms Redbirds in First Loss of Series to Saints - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Can't Complete Late Comeback, Fall, 6-4, to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- Baker's Two Jacks Lift the Knights to an 8-7 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Pitching Shines in Low-Scoring Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- I-Cubs Win in Thrilling Fashion over Toledo 1-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Late in 12-6 Loss to Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Grab IL Championship Series Spot - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Top Bulls 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- Tolentino Becomes First 20/20 Clippers Player - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Outlast WooSox in 10 Innings - Rochester Red Wings
- Sánchez Homers in Tides Win - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Dropped by Mets on Friday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Game against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Announce 2025 Team Awards: Riley Tirotta Is Team MVP, Andrew Bash Wins Second Straight Most Valuable Pitcher Award - Buffalo Bisons
- Rece Hinds Named Bats 2025 Mary E. Barney Team MVP - Louisville Bats
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 19, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Upends Worcester, 10-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Win 10-4 in Dominant Ninth Inning Rally - Toledo Mud Hens
- Murphy Leads the Pitching But Knights Edged 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Late in 12-6 Loss to Indianapolis
- Stripers Fall Behind Early in 6-3 Loss to Indianapolis
- Braun's Dominance Continues in Stripers' 5-0 Shutout of Indianapolis
- Stripers Routed in Road Finale, 7-2 at Nashville
- Stripers' Bats Can't Back Ritchie in 3-1 Loss at Nashville