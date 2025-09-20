Pitching Shines in Low-Scoring Loss to Iowa
Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Iowa Cubs in the Friday finale of the regular season. In a game dominated by pitching and defense, the final score was 1-0.
Toledo sent Jordan Balazovic to the mound to begin the game, entering with a 5-1 record and a 3.91 ERA. Iowa countered with Walker Powell, making his first start with the Cubs.
The opening three frames were quiet. Toledo collected a single in the top of the first from Akil Baddoo and a Riley Unroe double in the third, but neither runner was brought home.
Tanner Rainey relieved Balazovic in the fourth inning after the starter posted the following line: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K.
The fourth and fifth innings followed the same script, as pitching continued to shine on both sides. All four half-innings went three up, three down.
Chase Lee then took over for Rainey who delivered a strong outing, retiring all six batters he faced across two innings, including striking out the side in the fifth.
Toledo threatened in the seventh. Back-to-back singles from Max Anderson and Trei Cruz put two on, but a double play ended the rally and left both stranded.
Tyler Mattison entered for the eighth, replacing Lee, who allowed just one hit with four strikeouts in two innings.
Iowa finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, a routine pop-up was dropped to allow a runner on base. An RBI triple immediately followed, giving the Cubs the decisive 1-0 lead.
Toledo's last chance came in the ninth, but costly base running mistakes ended the game. Valencia and Anderson each notched hits, but both were thrown out trying to take an extra base. The Mud Hens ultimately fell late in a tight 1-0 contest.
Notables:
Tanner Rainey: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K
Riley Unroe: 3 AB, 2 H
Toledo will look to rebound tomorrow evening in Game 5 at Iowa. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m.
International League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Nashville Runs Wild in Friday Night Win Over Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Sweet Taste of Victory: Saints Snap 12-Game Road Losing Streak, Prielipp Earns First Pro Win, Saints Take Down Redbirds, 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Four Run First Dooms Redbirds in First Loss of Series to Saints - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Can't Complete Late Comeback, Fall, 6-4, to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- Baker's Two Jacks Lift the Knights to an 8-7 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Pitching Shines in Low-Scoring Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- I-Cubs Win in Thrilling Fashion over Toledo 1-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Late in 12-6 Loss to Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Grab IL Championship Series Spot - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Top Bulls 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- Tolentino Becomes First 20/20 Clippers Player - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Outlast WooSox in 10 Innings - Rochester Red Wings
- Sánchez Homers in Tides Win - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Dropped by Mets on Friday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Game against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Announce 2025 Team Awards: Riley Tirotta Is Team MVP, Andrew Bash Wins Second Straight Most Valuable Pitcher Award - Buffalo Bisons
- Rece Hinds Named Bats 2025 Mary E. Barney Team MVP - Louisville Bats
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 19, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Upends Worcester, 10-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Win 10-4 in Dominant Ninth Inning Rally - Toledo Mud Hens
- Murphy Leads the Pitching But Knights Edged 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.