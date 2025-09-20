Pitching Shines in Low-Scoring Loss to Iowa

Des Moines, IA - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Iowa Cubs in the Friday finale of the regular season. In a game dominated by pitching and defense, the final score was 1-0.

Toledo sent Jordan Balazovic to the mound to begin the game, entering with a 5-1 record and a 3.91 ERA. Iowa countered with Walker Powell, making his first start with the Cubs.

The opening three frames were quiet. Toledo collected a single in the top of the first from Akil Baddoo and a Riley Unroe double in the third, but neither runner was brought home.

Tanner Rainey relieved Balazovic in the fourth inning after the starter posted the following line: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K.

The fourth and fifth innings followed the same script, as pitching continued to shine on both sides. All four half-innings went three up, three down.

Chase Lee then took over for Rainey who delivered a strong outing, retiring all six batters he faced across two innings, including striking out the side in the fifth.

Toledo threatened in the seventh. Back-to-back singles from Max Anderson and Trei Cruz put two on, but a double play ended the rally and left both stranded.

Tyler Mattison entered for the eighth, replacing Lee, who allowed just one hit with four strikeouts in two innings.

Iowa finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, a routine pop-up was dropped to allow a runner on base. An RBI triple immediately followed, giving the Cubs the decisive 1-0 lead.

Toledo's last chance came in the ninth, but costly base running mistakes ended the game. Valencia and Anderson each notched hits, but both were thrown out trying to take an extra base. The Mud Hens ultimately fell late in a tight 1-0 contest.

Notables:

Tanner Rainey: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K

Riley Unroe: 3 AB, 2 H

Toledo will look to rebound tomorrow evening in Game 5 at Iowa. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m.







