Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 at Worcester

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (31-41, 58-86) vs. Worcester Red Sox (33-39, 74-72)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Josiah Gray (NR) vs. RHP Isaac Coffey (1-2, 6.29)

BACK TO OUR WIN(G)ING WAYS: The Rochester Red Wings looked to take their first game of the six-game set on Thursday night in Worcester, and pushed past the WooSox 10-1 in the third game of the series...C C.J. STUBBS smacked his fifth home run of the month, a solo home run in the top of the second inning, and added a single, a walk, and a stolen base later in the game...1B YOHANDY MORALES collected a two-run double in the fifth, tallying three RBI in the contest...RF PHILLIP GLASSER turned in a three-hit effort, knocking in one double, two singles, two runs, and two RBI in the win...Red Wing pitching fanned a season-high 17 batters, including 13 across 7.0 innings from the bullpen... Rochester will look to build on the win on Friday Night in Worcester...RHP JOSIAH GRAY will take the ball in his first rehab assignment with Rochester this season on Friday Night, dueling with WooSox RHP Isacc Coffey...

The Wings won their first game of the year at Polar Park last night, improving their record to 1-8 when visiting Worcester this season.

PUNCHOUT PARADE: Six Red Wing pitchers combined to hurl 9.0 innings of one-run baseball with a season-high 17 strikeouts last night, the most in a single game by Rochester pitching since they struck out the same number on 7/15/2023 at Syracuse...five Wing relievers took on the final 7.0 innings, striking out 13 batters while allowing just eight hits and one walk...RHP DAISON ACOSTA and RHP SETH SHUMAN each struck out four batters over 2.0 scoreless innings apiece...RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR struck out two in a clean seventh inning, and RHP RYAN LOUTOS struck out the side to close out the game in the ninth inning, lowering his September ERA to 3.00 (2 ER/6 IP)...

17 punchouts are tied for the second-most in a nine-inning game by Red Wings pitching since 2015 (18 Ks on 4/28/23, 6/23/22).

KEEP THAT TICKET STUBB: C C.J. STUBBS filled the box score in Thursday night's victory, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a single, a stolen base, three runs, and one walk...he now has six homers with Rochester this season, all coming in his last 10 games since 8/22...since that date, the backstop leads all Triple-A hitters (min. 30 AB) with an .857 SLG, and ranks second with a 1.242 OPS.

GLASSER HALF FULL: RF PHILLIP GLASSER tallied his sixth multi-hit and first three-hit effort with Rochester in last night's contest, finishing 3-for-5 with one double, two singles, two runs, and two RBI...the multi-hit performance extends his hitting streak to six games and is his fourth consecutive game with multiple hits, marking the first time he's done so since he logged five straight multi-hit games with Double-A Harrisburg from 4/29-5/3...since his Triple-A debut, he ranks second in the International League with 15 total hits and third with a .429 batting average (15-for-35).

THE YO-HANDY MAN CAN: 1B YOHANDY MORALES tallied a three-RBI effort in Thursday night's win, propelled by his two-run double in the fifth frame...across 15 games on Thursday this season, the Miami product boasts a .356 (21-for-59) with a 1.016 OPS while smacking one home run, one triple, seven doubles, and 10 RBI...the fifth inning double was his 20th two-bagger of the season, joining teammate TREY LIPSCOMB as the only Wings with 20-plus doubles this year and marking the fourth consecutive pair of teammates to accomplish the feat for Rochester.

YIPPEE KI YEPEZ: DH JUAN YEPEZ added some insurance in the top of the eighth inning with a two-run home run over the left field fence, marking his first blast since returning to Rochester from the Injured List on 9/2 and his first since his two-home-run performance on 5/31 against Columbus (CLE)...across 13 games in September, the Venezuelan native is registering a .310 batting average (13-for-42) with one home run, one double, and eight RBI.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2024: On this day last year, the Rochester Red Wings defeated Iowa 4-3 after scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth to snatch the victory from the Cubs...2B JACKSON CLUFF led off the game with a solo home run to give Rochester the early advantage...in the bottom of the eighth inning, down by two runs, a pass ball and error scored two runs and then 1B JOEY MENESES cranked a solo shot over the left field to give the Wings their first lead since the first inning...RHP JORDAN WEEMS locked down the ninth inning, recording his first and only save with Rochester last season.







