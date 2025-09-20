I-Cubs Win in Thrilling Fashion over Toledo 1-0

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs won a thriller over the Toledo Mud Hens with a 1-0 score as Hayden Cantrelle made two outfield assists in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game for Iowa.

Starting pitcher Walker Powell made his first start of the season for Iowa after being on the 60-day IL for the entire season. Powell worked 6.0 scoreless innings on three hits and fanned five in the process, earning his first quality start of the season as well.

After eight and a half scoreless innings, the I-Cubs scored the first and the only run of the game as Nicky Lopez went 2-for-4 with a triple, his second of the season, scoring Cantrelle for the game-winning run in the eighth inning.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday, September 20 and first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. CT.







