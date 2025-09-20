I-Cubs Win in Thrilling Fashion over Toledo 1-0
Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs won a thriller over the Toledo Mud Hens with a 1-0 score as Hayden Cantrelle made two outfield assists in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game for Iowa.
Starting pitcher Walker Powell made his first start of the season for Iowa after being on the 60-day IL for the entire season. Powell worked 6.0 scoreless innings on three hits and fanned five in the process, earning his first quality start of the season as well.
After eight and a half scoreless innings, the I-Cubs scored the first and the only run of the game as Nicky Lopez went 2-for-4 with a triple, his second of the season, scoring Cantrelle for the game-winning run in the eighth inning.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday, September 20 and first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. CT.
International League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Nashville Runs Wild in Friday Night Win Over Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Sweet Taste of Victory: Saints Snap 12-Game Road Losing Streak, Prielipp Earns First Pro Win, Saints Take Down Redbirds, 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Four Run First Dooms Redbirds in First Loss of Series to Saints - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Can't Complete Late Comeback, Fall, 6-4, to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- Baker's Two Jacks Lift the Knights to an 8-7 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Pitching Shines in Low-Scoring Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- I-Cubs Win in Thrilling Fashion over Toledo 1-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Late in 12-6 Loss to Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Grab IL Championship Series Spot - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Top Bulls 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- Tolentino Becomes First 20/20 Clippers Player - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Outlast WooSox in 10 Innings - Rochester Red Wings
- Sánchez Homers in Tides Win - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Dropped by Mets on Friday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Game against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Announce 2025 Team Awards: Riley Tirotta Is Team MVP, Andrew Bash Wins Second Straight Most Valuable Pitcher Award - Buffalo Bisons
- Rece Hinds Named Bats 2025 Mary E. Barney Team MVP - Louisville Bats
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 19, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Upends Worcester, 10-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Win 10-4 in Dominant Ninth Inning Rally - Toledo Mud Hens
- Murphy Leads the Pitching But Knights Edged 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.