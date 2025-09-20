Red Wings Outlast WooSox in 10 Innings

Published on September 19, 2025

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings looked to make it two-straight wins Friday night in Worcester, defeating the WooSox 8-7 in a back-and-forth battle that went into extra innings. 3B Trey Lipscomb provided the power for the Wings offense, launching a two-run home run in the fourth inning and adding a single later in the game. LF Darren Baker and RF Phillip Glasser each collected run-scoring singles in the top of the ninth inning. DH Juan Yepez plated the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly in the tenth frame.

After three quiet innings to begin the ballgame, Rochester broke the scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. 1B Yohandy Morales worked a one-out walk, and two batters later, 3B Trey Lipscomb roped a ball just over the left field wall for a two-run home run, giving the Red Wings the 2-0 advantage.

Worcester quickly responded with a couple of runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning. After three straight singles loaded the bases with one out, C Chadwick Tromp cranked a deep ground-rule double into left field, plating the WooSox first runs of the game and tying it up at two apiece.

The Red Wings snatched back the lead in the top of the fifth inning. LF Darren Baker worked a one-out walk, and RF Phillip Glasser reached on a fielder's choice to put two runners on. After a single from 2B José Tena loaded the bases, Yohandy Morales laced a two-run single into right field, giving Rochester the 4-2 lead.

The WooSox knotted things back up in the bottom of the sixth inning. After back-to-back singles from 2B Max Ferguson and Chadwick Tromp, RF Karson Simas lined a double into left field, scoring two and tying the game, 4-4.

After both teams' bats went quiet, Rochester plated the tie-breaking run and more in the top of the ninth inning. Trey Lipscomb led off with a single, and Juan Yepez singled two batters later to put the lead run in scoring position. With two outs in the inning, Darren Baker roped a single into center to score one, and Phillip Glasser followed it up with a two-run single into right field to make it 7-4 Wings.

Worcester tied things back up in the bottom of the ninth inning. A lead-off single from Karson Simas and a walk from DH Abraham Toro two batters later, put two runners on with two outs. 1B Nathan Hickey roped a double into the right field corner, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one. SS Tyler McDonough knotted the game up in the next at-bat, blooping a game-tying single into right field, making it 7-7 heading into extra innings.

The Red Wings took back the lead in the top of the tenth inning. With the ghost runner already on second base, two walks loaded the bases with one out. Juan Yepez lifted a sacrifice fly into center field, giving Rochester the 8-7 advantage.

The WooSox tried to score the ghost runner in the bottom of the tenth inning but went down in order, securing the Red Wings victory by one run.

RHP Josiah Gray took the ball in his first rehab start for Rochester on Friday night, tossing 2.2 scoreless frames while allowing three walks and no hits, striking out two in the process. RHP Bryce Conley relieved Gray in the third inning, tossing 3.1 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five. RHP Orlando Ribalta took over in the seventh inning, firing 1.0 scoreless frame while allowing one hit in the inning. Next up was LHP Garrett Davila, who pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. RHP Holden Powell came out for the ninth, recording two outs, one strikeout, and allowing two hits in the inning. RHP Julian Fernández secured the final out of the ninth inning, but he allowed one run on two hits before doing so. RHP Ryan Loutos appeared for the tenth inning, setting down the WooSox in order and securing the save.

3B Trey Lipscomb earns Red Wings Player of the Game on Friday night, cracking a two-run blast in the fifth inning and adding a single and a run scored in the ninth. The home run marks his 11th of the season and his first since September 9 against Buffalo. Across 21 games on Fridays, the Maryland native holds a .338 batting average (27-for-80) with two home runs, five doubles, and 15 RBI.

Rochester will look to make it three in a row against Worcester on Saturday night. The Red Wings will send RHP Chase Solesky to the slab against the WooSox RHP Jose De Leon. First Pitch is set for 4:05 P.M. from Polar Park in Central Massachusetts.







