Baker's Two Jacks Lift the Knights to an 8-7 Win

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights pulled off an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Durham Bulls on Saturday night at Truist Field. Charlotte fell behind by four runs but rallied back thanks to a big sixth inning and claimed an 8-7 win over their rivals.

Dru Baker was a major catalyst for the Knights. Baker hit a solo Home Run in the bottom of the third inning that accounted for Charlotte's opening run. Durham stormed ahead 5-1 in the top of the fourth while the Knights inched a little closer in the bottom half on Adam Hackenberg's RBI double.

In the sixth, Jacob Amaya worked a bases-loaded walk and brought Charlotte within two runs at 5-3. The next batter, Drake Logan, unloaded the bags with a three-run double into the left field corner. The Knights took a 6-5 lead and Baker immediately added some cushion.

Charlotte's centerfielder launched his second Home Run of the game, a two-run shot off the dragon beyond the centerfield wall, and gave the home team an 8-5 advantage. Durham managed to hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning; however, Zach Franklin closed out the game with a five-out save.

Duncan Davitt finished out his 2025 campaign with a solid six-inning pitching performance and earned the victory. Baker and Logan each drove in three runs and Ben Cowles added a pair of base hits in the win.

The Knights will wrap up the 2025 campaign on Saturday with a day/night doubleheader against the Bulls. Game one is scheduled for 12:35pm ET and the nightcap is set for 5:35pm ET.







