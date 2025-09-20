Baker's Two Jacks Lift the Knights to an 8-7 Win
Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights pulled off an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Durham Bulls on Saturday night at Truist Field. Charlotte fell behind by four runs but rallied back thanks to a big sixth inning and claimed an 8-7 win over their rivals.
Dru Baker was a major catalyst for the Knights. Baker hit a solo Home Run in the bottom of the third inning that accounted for Charlotte's opening run. Durham stormed ahead 5-1 in the top of the fourth while the Knights inched a little closer in the bottom half on Adam Hackenberg's RBI double.
In the sixth, Jacob Amaya worked a bases-loaded walk and brought Charlotte within two runs at 5-3. The next batter, Drake Logan, unloaded the bags with a three-run double into the left field corner. The Knights took a 6-5 lead and Baker immediately added some cushion.
Charlotte's centerfielder launched his second Home Run of the game, a two-run shot off the dragon beyond the centerfield wall, and gave the home team an 8-5 advantage. Durham managed to hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning; however, Zach Franklin closed out the game with a five-out save.
Duncan Davitt finished out his 2025 campaign with a solid six-inning pitching performance and earned the victory. Baker and Logan each drove in three runs and Ben Cowles added a pair of base hits in the win.
The Knights will wrap up the 2025 campaign on Saturday with a day/night doubleheader against the Bulls. Game one is scheduled for 12:35pm ET and the nightcap is set for 5:35pm ET.
International League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Nashville Runs Wild in Friday Night Win Over Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Sweet Taste of Victory: Saints Snap 12-Game Road Losing Streak, Prielipp Earns First Pro Win, Saints Take Down Redbirds, 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Four Run First Dooms Redbirds in First Loss of Series to Saints - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Can't Complete Late Comeback, Fall, 6-4, to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- Baker's Two Jacks Lift the Knights to an 8-7 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Pitching Shines in Low-Scoring Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- I-Cubs Win in Thrilling Fashion over Toledo 1-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Late in 12-6 Loss to Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Grab IL Championship Series Spot - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Top Bulls 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- Tolentino Becomes First 20/20 Clippers Player - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Outlast WooSox in 10 Innings - Rochester Red Wings
- Sánchez Homers in Tides Win - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Dropped by Mets on Friday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Game against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Announce 2025 Team Awards: Riley Tirotta Is Team MVP, Andrew Bash Wins Second Straight Most Valuable Pitcher Award - Buffalo Bisons
- Rece Hinds Named Bats 2025 Mary E. Barney Team MVP - Louisville Bats
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 19, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Upends Worcester, 10-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Win 10-4 in Dominant Ninth Inning Rally - Toledo Mud Hens
- Murphy Leads the Pitching But Knights Edged 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.