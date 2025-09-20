Sweet Taste of Victory: Saints Snap 12-Game Road Losing Streak, Prielipp Earns First Pro Win, Saints Take Down Redbirds, 7-3

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, TN - The St. Paul Saints hadn't won a road game since August 28, spanning 12 games. Connor Prielipp had never won a game in 35 professional appearances. Mike Paredes had never thrown a pitch at Triple-A. All that changed in one night as the St. Paul Saints finally got the win they so desired with a 7-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

The first four batters produced four runs for the Saints in the first. After all those losses, the Saints luck appeared to flip with the very first batter of the night. Walker Jenkins led off with a pop up double that fell just in front of the mound when three infielders failed to see the ball in the night sky. Christian Vázquez cashed in on the gift with an RBI single to center. He finished the night 1-4 with an RBI and a run scored. After a walk to Kyler Fedko, Jonah Bride deposited one over the left-center field wall, his fourth of the season, giving the Saints a 4-0 lead.

Prielipp, who had pitched 35 games, 34 starts in his career, had never won a game mostly because he hadn't been allowed to pitch the required five innings. He entered play on Friday night 0-10 in his career. Staked to a 4-0 lead the only inning he struggled in was the first as the Redbirds wasted little time responding cutting the Saints lead in half in the bottom of the first. With one out, Cesár Prieto reached on an infield single to second and scored on a triple by Blaze Jordan making it 4-1. A sacrifice fly from Matt Koperniak cut the Saints lead to 4-2.

Fedko led off the third inning with a walk, took third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bride increasing the Saints lead to 5-2. Bride went 2-2 with a home run, four RBI, and two runs scored.

Tanner Schobel unloaded on one to start the fourth, a solo shot to left, his second of the season, upping the Saints lead to 6-2.

Three walks led to a run for the Saints in the fifth. With runners at the corners and two outs Jose Miranda singled into left-center scoring Bride pushing the Saints lead to 7-2.

Andy Yerzy led off the fifth for the Redbirds with a double to right-center and with one out he scored on a double to left-center by Cesár Prieto cutting the Saints lead to 7-3.

Prielipp would finish off his night by pitching a perfect sixth inning. He pitched a career-high 6.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four. He threw a career-high 84 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Major League rehabber Anthony Misiewicz pitched a scoreless seventh. After a strikeout to start the inning, Brody Moore reached on a fielding error by the shortstop Will Holland. Misiewicz then walked Yerzy putting runners at first and second, but a double play ground out off the bat of the St. Louis Cardinals #1 prospect, JJ Wetherholt, ended the inning. Misiewicz went 1.0 scoreless inning, walking one and striking out one while throwing 18 pitches, 11 for strikes.

Paredes, who was 11-0 at Double-A Wichita this year, made his Triple-A debut in the eighth. He breezed through both the eighth and ninth and punctuated the evening with his first Triple-A strikeout to end the game. He went 2.0 perfect innings of relief.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series at AutoZone Park on Saturday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. The Saints send LHP Kendry Rojas (1-3, 7.76) to the mound against Redbirds RHP Zach Plesac (1-7. 7.55). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







