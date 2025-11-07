Syracuse Mets to Host First-Ever Community Holiday Event at NBT Bank Stadium, December 12th

Published on November 7, 2025

Syracuse, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets are excited to announce the inaugural Syracuse Mets Holiday Homestand, a community event celebrating local non-profits and their efforts during the holiday season. The event will take place on Friday, December 12th from 4:30pm to 7:30pm at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is free and open to the public.

Non-profit organizations from across Central New York will gather on the stadium concourse to showcase their missions, share their volunteer and support opportunities, and offer holiday-themed items, activities, and more. The Holiday Homestand replaces the Syracuse Mets' usual end-of-season garage sale. With less team-issued equipment available, the organization has chosen to instead highlight our community partners and turn the tradition into community-focused celebration that supports local nonprofits in the season of giving.

"We are excited to light up the stadium for the community and do what we do best, have fun, celebrate our community and provide another affordable family-oriented event here in our offseason," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "This is a first-time event for us, and I hope we can grow it into something magical over the years."

Guests can plan to enjoy:

Stadium lit up to celebrate the Holiday Season Holiday decoration displays from 15+ local nonprofits Coffee, hot chocolate, and snack sales fundraiser with the proceeds awarded to the best decorated non-profit tables Free photo opportunities with Santa and Scooch Food Drive to benefit the Food Bank of Central New York Luxury Suites Tours Syracuse Baseball Hall of Fame Tours Purchase your 2026 Flex Plan, inquire about Season Seat Memberships & more! Shop in the Team Store & enjoy holiday sales Shop leftover game-used memorabilia from the 2025 season, including specialty jerseys (other items TBD)

Parking and entry to the Syracuse Mets Holiday Homestand are free. All food, beverage, merchandise & memorabilia sales are cashless (credit or debit cards only).







